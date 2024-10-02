Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Oct. 5-7, 2024

article

If you're looking for something fun to do this week in the Atlanta area, we've got you covered! From cultural festivals and live music to art shows and food events, there's no shortage of activities to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for a family-friendly outing, a unique dining experience, or a lively festival, this list highlights a variety of events happening across the city.

FESTIVALS

Decatur Book Festival

When: Oct. 4-5

Where: Downtown Decatur

What: Author panels, book signings, poetry readings, live music, chef demos, and family-friendly events. Joyce Carol Oates is the keynote speaker, and Stacey Abrams will host the Kidnote Chat.

Admission: Free

Fairburn Fall Festival

When: Oct. 5

What: Live performances by Scrappy, Rocko Da Don, and Bow Wow! Beautiful cars, delicious food, treats, local vendors, artists, and more.

Admission: Free

Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5

Where: Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee

What: Taste of BBQ, live music, vendors, an artist market, and a family fun zone.

Admission: Free

Fall Festival on Ponce

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Olmstead Linear Park, Atlanta

What: Arts and crafts festival with over 125 displays, food, and a children's area.

Admission: Free

MORE FALL FESTIVALS IN METRO ATLANTA/NORTH GEORGIA

Westside Stride

When: Oct. 6

Where: Howell Mill Road

What: Family-friendly block party featuring live music, local vendors, artist market, food, beverages, and family activities.

Oye! Fest

When: Oct. 6

Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta

What: Latin arts and music festival with delicious Latin food.

Tickets: Start at $55

Atlanta Arab Festival

When: Oct. 5-6

Where: Alif Institute, Marjan Drive, Atlanta

What: Live performances, Arabic cuisine, local artists, cultural demonstrations, exhibits, workshops, and more.

Admission: Free

Annual Turkish Food Festival

When: Oct. 5-6

Where: Alpharetta Elementary School, Mayfield Road, Alpharetta

What: Mediterranean food including kababs, baked goods, Turkish coffee, and more.

Candler Park Fall Fest

When: Oct. 5-6

Where: Candler Park

What: Artist market, live music, and Kidlandia.

Admission: Free

EVENTS

King of Comics: The Art of Jack Kirby

When: Oct. 5

Where: Infinite Realities, Tucker

What: A one-day-only exhibit featuring rare, original art by Jack Kirby, co-creator of iconic characters like Captain America and The Avengers.

Brookhaven Community Yard Sale

When: Oct. 5

Where: Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Department, Briarwood Way NE, Brookhaven

What: Annual community yard sale.

Admission: Free

Gastro Garage Pop-up at TWO

When: Oct. 5

Where: TWO Urban Licks and The Gastro Garage, Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta

What: Fiery experiential dining with 8 courses cooked by blow torches.

Tickets: Start at $85

Experience Korea

When: Oct. 5-6

Where: Ponce City Market

What: K-Tourism Road Show with authentic Korean food, fashion, performances, and workshops.

Hotel Clermont's 100-year Centennial Celebration

When: Oct. 6

Where: Hotel Clermont, Ponce de Leon Avenue

What: A once-in-a-lifetime event celebrating 100 years of one of Atlanta's most iconic establishments. Party Above the Ponce on the roof will feature King of Pop posicles, cocktails, tacos, and champagne. Tiny Lou's VIP Experience is an afternoon of culinary decadence and nostalgic glamour hosted by Executive Pastry Chef Charmain "Sugar" Ware-Jason. The Sunset Soiree on The Rooftop will be a disco-fueled party under the stars.

Tickets: VIP Experience $150

Livable Buckhead's Party on the PATH

When: Oct. 6

Where: Eclipse di Luna

What: Live music, tapas, sangria, and more.

Tickets: Start at $65

MUSIC

Run Katie Run

When: Oct. 5

Where: Eddie's Attic, Decatur

What: Rock and folk band with a unique sound.

Tickets: Start at $20.03

The War and Treaty

When: Oct. 4

Where: Eddie's Attic, Decatur

What: Husband-and-wife duo known for their powerful sound.

Tickets: Start at $32.26

The Heavy Heavy

When: Oct. 6

Where: Terminal West

What: UK-based band known for soulful rock ‘n’ roll.

Tickets: Start at $22

ART MARKETS

Hocus Pocus Market

When: Oct. 5

Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

What: Over 30 local vendors offering handmade goods, arts, crafts, and more.

Admission: Free

ART

First Saturday at the High

When: Oct. 5

Where: High Museum of Art, Peachtree Street, Atlanta

What: Studio workshops, gallery tours, and art-making for all ages.

Tickets: $23.50 for non-members

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum at Savoy

When: Oct. 5-Feb. 2

Where: Savoy Automobile Museum, Cartersville

What: Indy 500-winning cars on display with a reception on Oct. 5.

Tickets: Start at $10

COMEDY

Will Burkart

When: Oct. 3

Where: City Winery, Ponce City Market

What: Los Angeles-based comedian and actor performing in Atlanta.

THEATER

The Lion King

Where: Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta

What: Touring production of the Broadway hit "The Lion King."

Tickets: Start at $35

FAMILY EVENTS

Free First Saturday at Dunwoody Nature Center

When: Oct. 5

Where: Dunwoody Nature Center

What: Family-friendly event exploring nature with the theme "Creepy Crawlies."

Admission: Free, registration required

OTHER

Atlanta Fashion Week

When: Oct. 2-7

Where: Various locations

What: Fashion shows, pop-ups, influencer events, and more.

Costs: Vary

Atlanta Art Fair

When: Oct. 3-6

Where: Pullman Yards, Atlanta

What: Inaugural art fair featuring local and national galleries and artists.

Tickets: Start at $35

DreamHack

When: Oct. 4-6

Where: Georgia World Congress Center, downtown Atlanta

What: Gaming event with cosplay, esports, live entertainment, and more.

Tickets: Start at $45

NEXT WEEK

West End Skate Party

When: Oct. 8

Where: Best End Brewing, White Street SW, Atlanta

What: Bi-weekly skating event with a focus on good vibes and community.

Voices in Power

When: Oct. 8

Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market

What: Curated poetry open mic experience.

Tickets: Start at $25

