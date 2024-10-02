Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Oct. 5-7, 2024
ATLANTA - If you're looking for something fun to do this week in the Atlanta area, we've got you covered! From cultural festivals and live music to art shows and food events, there's no shortage of activities to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for a family-friendly outing, a unique dining experience, or a lively festival, this list highlights a variety of events happening across the city.
FESTIVALS
Decatur Book Festival
When: Oct. 4-5
Where: Downtown Decatur
What: Author panels, book signings, poetry readings, live music, chef demos, and family-friendly events. Joyce Carol Oates is the keynote speaker, and Stacey Abrams will host the Kidnote Chat.
Admission: Free
Fairburn Fall Festival
When: Oct. 5
What: Live performances by Scrappy, Rocko Da Don, and Bow Wow! Beautiful cars, delicious food, treats, local vendors, artists, and more.
Admission: Free
Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee
What: Taste of BBQ, live music, vendors, an artist market, and a family fun zone.
Admission: Free
Fall Festival on Ponce
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Olmstead Linear Park, Atlanta
What: Arts and crafts festival with over 125 displays, food, and a children's area.
Admission: Free
MORE FALL FESTIVALS IN METRO ATLANTA/NORTH GEORGIA
Westside Stride
When: Oct. 6
Where: Howell Mill Road
What: Family-friendly block party featuring live music, local vendors, artist market, food, beverages, and family activities.
Oye! Fest
When: Oct. 6
Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta
What: Latin arts and music festival with delicious Latin food.
Tickets: Start at $55
Atlanta Arab Festival
When: Oct. 5-6
Where: Alif Institute, Marjan Drive, Atlanta
What: Live performances, Arabic cuisine, local artists, cultural demonstrations, exhibits, workshops, and more.
Admission: Free
Annual Turkish Food Festival
When: Oct. 5-6
Where: Alpharetta Elementary School, Mayfield Road, Alpharetta
What: Mediterranean food including kababs, baked goods, Turkish coffee, and more.
Candler Park Fall Fest
When: Oct. 5-6
Where: Candler Park
What: Artist market, live music, and Kidlandia.
Admission: Free
EVENTS
King of Comics: The Art of Jack Kirby
When: Oct. 5
Where: Infinite Realities, Tucker
What: A one-day-only exhibit featuring rare, original art by Jack Kirby, co-creator of iconic characters like Captain America and The Avengers.
Brookhaven Community Yard Sale
When: Oct. 5
Where: Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Department, Briarwood Way NE, Brookhaven
What: Annual community yard sale.
Admission: Free
Gastro Garage Pop-up at TWO
When: Oct. 5
Where: TWO Urban Licks and The Gastro Garage, Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta
What: Fiery experiential dining with 8 courses cooked by blow torches.
Tickets: Start at $85
Experience Korea
When: Oct. 5-6
Where: Ponce City Market
What: K-Tourism Road Show with authentic Korean food, fashion, performances, and workshops.
Hotel Clermont's 100-year Centennial Celebration
When: Oct. 6
Where: Hotel Clermont, Ponce de Leon Avenue
What: A once-in-a-lifetime event celebrating 100 years of one of Atlanta's most iconic establishments. Party Above the Ponce on the roof will feature King of Pop posicles, cocktails, tacos, and champagne. Tiny Lou's VIP Experience is an afternoon of culinary decadence and nostalgic glamour hosted by Executive Pastry Chef Charmain "Sugar" Ware-Jason. The Sunset Soiree on The Rooftop will be a disco-fueled party under the stars.
Tickets: VIP Experience $150
Livable Buckhead's Party on the PATH
When: Oct. 6
Where: Eclipse di Luna
What: Live music, tapas, sangria, and more.
Tickets: Start at $65
MUSIC
Run Katie Run
When: Oct. 5
Where: Eddie's Attic, Decatur
What: Rock and folk band with a unique sound.
Tickets: Start at $20.03
The War and Treaty
When: Oct. 4
Where: Eddie's Attic, Decatur
What: Husband-and-wife duo known for their powerful sound.
Tickets: Start at $32.26
The Heavy Heavy
When: Oct. 6
Where: Terminal West
What: UK-based band known for soulful rock ‘n’ roll.
Tickets: Start at $22
ART MARKETS
Hocus Pocus Market
When: Oct. 5
Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market
What: Over 30 local vendors offering handmade goods, arts, crafts, and more.
Admission: Free
ART
First Saturday at the High
When: Oct. 5
Where: High Museum of Art, Peachtree Street, Atlanta
What: Studio workshops, gallery tours, and art-making for all ages.
Tickets: $23.50 for non-members
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum at Savoy
When: Oct. 5-Feb. 2
Where: Savoy Automobile Museum, Cartersville
What: Indy 500-winning cars on display with a reception on Oct. 5.
Tickets: Start at $10
COMEDY
Will Burkart
When: Oct. 3
Where: City Winery, Ponce City Market
What: Los Angeles-based comedian and actor performing in Atlanta.
THEATER
The Lion King
Where: Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta
What: Touring production of the Broadway hit "The Lion King."
Tickets: Start at $35
FAMILY EVENTS
Free First Saturday at Dunwoody Nature Center
When: Oct. 5
Where: Dunwoody Nature Center
What: Family-friendly event exploring nature with the theme "Creepy Crawlies."
Admission: Free, registration required
OTHER
Atlanta Fashion Week
When: Oct. 2-7
Where: Various locations
What: Fashion shows, pop-ups, influencer events, and more.
Costs: Vary
Atlanta Art Fair
When: Oct. 3-6
Where: Pullman Yards, Atlanta
What: Inaugural art fair featuring local and national galleries and artists.
Tickets: Start at $35
DreamHack
When: Oct. 4-6
Where: Georgia World Congress Center, downtown Atlanta
What: Gaming event with cosplay, esports, live entertainment, and more.
Tickets: Start at $45
NEXT WEEK
West End Skate Party
When: Oct. 8
Where: Best End Brewing, White Street SW, Atlanta
What: Bi-weekly skating event with a focus on good vibes and community.
Voices in Power
When: Oct. 8
Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market
What: Curated poetry open mic experience.
Tickets: Start at $25
