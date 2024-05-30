Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | May 31-June 2, 2024
ATLANTA - It doesn't matter if you are into comedy, music, science, nature, biking or running, puppies, beer, cool cars or plants, there's something for everyone on this week's list of things to do in metro Atlanta. There's even a bridal show for those who are planning a wedding!
David Spade: Catch Me Inside
When: 8 p.m., Friday, May 31
Cost: $45 and up
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall on Peachtree Street
Info: Stand-up tour by David Spade, SNL alum and podcast host. More Info
Fernbank … but later
When: 6-9 p.m., May 31
Cost: Nonmembers $22.95, members $15.95
Where: Fernbank Museum on Clifton Road
Info: A night at the museum with science experiments, drinks, and snacks. More Info
Parker McCollum: Burn It Down Tour
When: May 31
Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
Info: Concert with special guests Corey Kent and George Birgie. More Info
Museum of Graffiti: Sneaker Stories
When: May 31 – June 2
Where: Ponce City Market
Info: Exhibition exploring graffiti art and sneaker culture. More Info
Big Tigger BeltLine BikeFest
When: June 1
Where: Westside Park
Info: 1.5-mile bike ride followed by a festival with food, music, and activities. More Info
Zoo Atlanta: Summer of Celebration - 25 Years of Giant Pandas
When: 9:30 a.m., June 1
Where: Zoo Atlanta
Info: Activities include a Chinese lion dance, DJ, and more. More Info
How Sweet the Sound
When: 8 p.m., Saturday, June 1
Cost: $55 and up
Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Info: Gospel competition featuring choirs, soloists, and more. More Info
The Secret Gardens of Avondale
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 1
Where: Avondale Estates
Info: Tour five beautiful backyards. More Info
Braves Country 5K
When: 6 a.m. (pickup), 7:30 a.m. (start), Saturday, June 1
Cost: Home Run Porch Ticket Package $70, Grandstand Reserved Ticket Package $60, Dash $25 through May 31, $30 on race day
Where: Truist Park
Info: 5K race, includes T-shirt and ticket to a Braves game. More Info
Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Summer Tour
When: June 1
Where: State Farm Arena
Info: Megan Thee Stallion's tour following her hit song "HISS". More Info
First Free Saturday — Beautiful Bees
When: 1-2 p.m., June 1
Cost: Free, online registration
Where: Dunwoody Nature Center
Info: Guided hike, learn about bees, arts, and crafts. More Info
Dog Days of Summer Pop-Up Market and Pup Party
When: 2-7 p.m., June 1
Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market
Info: Local vendors, spray and splash zone, contests, and more. More Info
Howie Day 20th Anniversary Tour
When: June 1
Where: Eddie's Attic, Decatur
Info: Concert celebrating 20 years of "Stop All The World Now". More Info
Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest
When: June 1
Where: Downtown Alpharetta
Info: Beer, live music, and dancing in the street. More Info
Cars for Causes
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 1
Where: Johns Creek City Hall
Info: Car show with music, food, children’s activities, and a raffle. More Info
25th Annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival
When: June 1-2
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center
Info: Celebrate butterflies and pollinators. More Info
Jazz, Blues & Barbeque
When: 6-10 p.m., June 1
Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee
Info: Free admission, food, and live music. More Info
Orville Peck: Stampede Tour
When: June 1
Where: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre, Chastain Park
Info: Concert with special guests The War and Treaty and Goldie Boutlier. More Info
Atlanta Pride Run 5K
When: 8 a.m., June 2
Cost: $45 through May 30
Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta
Info: Fundraiser supporting LGBTQIA+ organizations. More Info
Georgia Plant Swap + Sale
When: 12-5 p.m., June 2
Where: Wild Heaven Beer, Atlanta
Info: Plant and art sale, plant swap, and classes. More Info
Georgia Bridal Show
When: 12-3 p.m., June 2
Cost: Free with online registration, $10 day of show
Where: Gas South District, Duluth
Info: Wedding planning resources and vendors. More Info
Next Week
Atlanta Fringe Festival
When: June 3-9
Where: Various venues, Atlanta
Info: Live theater, dance, puppetry, comedy, and more. More Info
Les Miserables at the Fox Theatre
When: June 4-9
Where: Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta
Info: Musical set in 19th-century France. More Info
If you would like to submit an event for a future things to do list, send an email with details to wagaweb@fox.com.