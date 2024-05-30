Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | May 31-June 2, 2024

article

It doesn't matter if you are into comedy, music, science, nature, biking or running, puppies, beer, cool cars or plants, there's something for everyone on this week's list of things to do in metro Atlanta. There's even a bridal show for those who are planning a wedding!

David Spade: Catch Me Inside

When: 8 p.m., Friday, May 31

Cost: $45 and up

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall on Peachtree Street

Info: Stand-up tour by David Spade, SNL alum and podcast host. More Info

Fernbank … but later

When: 6-9 p.m., May 31

Cost: Nonmembers $22.95, members $15.95

Where: Fernbank Museum on Clifton Road

Info: A night at the museum with science experiments, drinks, and snacks. More Info

Parker McCollum: Burn It Down Tour

When: May 31

Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Info: Concert with special guests Corey Kent and George Birgie. More Info

Museum of Graffiti: Sneaker Stories

When: May 31 – June 2

Where: Ponce City Market

Info: Exhibition exploring graffiti art and sneaker culture. More Info

Big Tigger BeltLine BikeFest

When: June 1

Where: Westside Park

Info: 1.5-mile bike ride followed by a festival with food, music, and activities. More Info

Zoo Atlanta: Summer of Celebration - 25 Years of Giant Pandas

When: 9:30 a.m., June 1

Where: Zoo Atlanta

Info: Activities include a Chinese lion dance, DJ, and more. More Info

How Sweet the Sound

When: 8 p.m., Saturday, June 1

Cost: $55 and up

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Info: Gospel competition featuring choirs, soloists, and more. More Info

The Secret Gardens of Avondale

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 1

Where: Avondale Estates

Info: Tour five beautiful backyards. More Info

Braves Country 5K

When: 6 a.m. (pickup), 7:30 a.m. (start), Saturday, June 1

Cost: Home Run Porch Ticket Package $70, Grandstand Reserved Ticket Package $60, Dash $25 through May 31, $30 on race day

Where: Truist Park

Info: 5K race, includes T-shirt and ticket to a Braves game. More Info

Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Summer Tour

When: June 1

Where: State Farm Arena

Info: Megan Thee Stallion's tour following her hit song "HISS". More Info

First Free Saturday — Beautiful Bees

When: 1-2 p.m., June 1

Cost: Free, online registration

Where: Dunwoody Nature Center

Info: Guided hike, learn about bees, arts, and crafts. More Info

Dog Days of Summer Pop-Up Market and Pup Party

When: 2-7 p.m., June 1

Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

Info: Local vendors, spray and splash zone, contests, and more. More Info

Howie Day 20th Anniversary Tour

When: June 1

Where: Eddie's Attic, Decatur

Info: Concert celebrating 20 years of "Stop All The World Now". More Info

Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest

When: June 1

Where: Downtown Alpharetta

Info: Beer, live music, and dancing in the street. More Info

Cars for Causes

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 1

Where: Johns Creek City Hall

Info: Car show with music, food, children’s activities, and a raffle. More Info

25th Annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

When: June 1-2

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center

Info: Celebrate butterflies and pollinators. More Info

Jazz, Blues & Barbeque

When: 6-10 p.m., June 1

Where: Town Center Park, Suwanee

Info: Free admission, food, and live music. More Info

Orville Peck: Stampede Tour

When: June 1

Where: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre, Chastain Park

Info: Concert with special guests The War and Treaty and Goldie Boutlier. More Info

Atlanta Pride Run 5K

When: 8 a.m., June 2

Cost: $45 through May 30

Where: Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Info: Fundraiser supporting LGBTQIA+ organizations. More Info

Georgia Plant Swap + Sale

When: 12-5 p.m., June 2

Where: Wild Heaven Beer, Atlanta

Info: Plant and art sale, plant swap, and classes. More Info

Georgia Bridal Show

When: 12-3 p.m., June 2

Cost: Free with online registration, $10 day of show

Where: Gas South District, Duluth

Info: Wedding planning resources and vendors. More Info

Next Week

Atlanta Fringe Festival

When: June 3-9

Where: Various venues, Atlanta

Info: Live theater, dance, puppetry, comedy, and more. More Info

Les Miserables at the Fox Theatre

When: June 4-9

Where: Fox Theatre, Midtown Atlanta

Info: Musical set in 19th-century France. More Info

