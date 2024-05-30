Weekend events connect people and plants in metro Atlanta

It’s a Facebook group for people who are passionate about plants — and with more than 16,000 current members, it’s obvious that passion has deep roots here in Georgia!

Georgia Plant Trade and Sales is an ever-growing social media community founded by Shetal Patel, with a mission of connecting plant lovers and promoting events where people can buy, sell, swap, and learn.

What kind of plants are we talking about? Indoor and outdoor. And what exactly happens at these events? Well, there are two happening this weekend where you can find out.

The Elsewhere Brewing Greenhouse Taproom at Westside Paper in West Midtown will host a Georgia Plant Swap and Sale from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, followed by another Swap and Sale from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 at The Garden Club at Wild Heaven West End. Both events will feature an indoor/outdoor plant sale, a plant swap area (which is a no-sell zone), a free plant area, and an art sale. Patel says not only are the events a great chance to find and take home new plants, but also to talk to experienced planters and get tips on helping your plants thrive.

Westside Paper is located at 950 West Marietta Street Northwest in Atlanta, and Wild Heaven West End is at 1010 White Street Southwest — more information on both events and other upcoming plant swaps and sales can be found on the Georgia Plant Trade and Sales event Facebook page here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning with Shetal Patel, learning more about Georgia Plant Trade and Sales and exercising our green thumbs!