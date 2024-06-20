Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | June 21-23, 2024
ATLANTA - If you love beer or whiskey, theater or music, parades or festivals, antiques or animals, you'll find something to do this weekend on our Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta list!
CraftBeerCon
- What: CraftBeerCon is a premier craft beer conference celebrating diversity, community, and love of craft beer. There will be panels, happy hours, beer dinner, a pitch competition, and more.
- When: June 19-22
- Where: Atlantucky, 170 Northside Drive SW
- Tickets: Prices vary
An Evening with Goose
- What: The acclaimed indie-groove band Goose returns to Atlanta for three nights. A Goose Atlanta pre-party will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. on June 22 at Westside Motor Lounge.
- When: 8 p.m. June 20-22
- Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street, Atlanta
- Tickets: Start at $38.50
Cody Fry & Ben Rector
- What: Cody Fry and Ben Rector are performing with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
- When: 8 p.m. June 21
- Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- Tickets: Tickets start at $90
Full Moon Walk
- What: Take a Full Moon Walk with Ranger Jonah at Mason Mill Park. The walk is 2 miles. Wear appropriate footwear and dress for the weather. Dogs not allowed.
- When: 9 p.m. June 21
- Where: Mason Mill Park, Decatur
- Tickets: Free
Friday Jazz at the Museum
- What: Enjoy live jazz music while visiting the High Museum in Atlanta.
- When: 6 p.m. June 21
- Where: High Museum, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- Tickets: $30 non-members
Annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival
- What: The annual parade and festival celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday that marks the end of slavery. The festival features live performances, food and beverages for sale, and various vendors.
- When: June 21-23. The parade starts at noon on June 22.
- Where: Piedmont Park
Love & Whiskey: An Evening with Fawn Weaver
- What: Meet the author and founder of Uncle Nearest, Fawn Weaver, enjoy a one-of-a-kind whiskey tasting led by a 5th generation Nearest Green descendant and 4-time Master Blender of the Year, Victoria Eady Butler.
- When: 6:30 p.m. June 21
- Where: Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- Tickets: $100 plus
Ranger Stop and Pop Comic Con 2024
- What: The ultimate celebration of Power Rangers, anime, and pop culture will feature exclusive appearances, autographs, photo ops, engaging panels, interactive displays, dance parties, merchandise, and more.
- When: June 21-23
- Where: Omni Atlanta Hotel
Art-Tiques Summer Market
- What: 150 antique vendors plus four food trucks, live music, and more.
- When: 12 to 5 p.m. June 21-23
- Where: Braselton Antique & Artisan Festival, 115 Harrison St., Braselton
- Tickets: Free admission
Outlaw Music Festival
- What: Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, and Alison Krauss.
- When: June 21
- Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
- Tickets: Start at $68
Brian Posehn
- What: Writer, actor, and comedian Brian Posehn is performing in Atlanta.
- When: 8 p.m. June 21
- Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market
- Tickets: Start at $30
Savanna Nights: Pride Night
- What: Zoo Atlanta's after-hours summer cocktail series kicks off June 21 with Pride Night. Evening wildlife viewing will include African elephants, flamingos, zebras, and more. Animals will begin to go indoors for the evening around 8 p.m. Drinks and snacks available for purchase. Live entertainment from OutFront Theatre, bingo with House of Alxndr, line dancing with DanceOUT Atlanta, and party tunes from DJ Dmark.
- When: 6 to 9 p.m. June 21
- Tickets: Start at $40
Georgia Aquarium $25 After 5
- What: Spend summer nights under the sea at Georgia Aquarium for a special price for a limited time. Enjoy special evening dolphin and sea lion presentations, all-new food and drink options, the new Explorer's Cove, and more.
- Where: Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta
- Tickets: $25 after 5 p.m.
Sandy Springs Farmers Market
- What: Open-air farmers market with more than 50 vendors, offering fresh produce, artisan foods, and more.
- When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays
- Where: Sandy Springs City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
- Tickets: Free
Caribbean Cultural Festival
- What: The Caribbean Cultural Festival will feature great food, music, games, live entertainment, and more. Hosted by Clayton County Commissioner Jeffrey E. Turner.
- When: 12 to 8 p.m. June 22
- Where: Clayton County International Park, 2300 Highway 138 SE, Jonesboro
- Tickets: Free
Atlanta Summer Beer Fest
- What: 15th Summer Beer Fest featuring more than 200 beers, wines, seltzers, and more. Live music and more.
- When: 4 to 8 p.m. June 22
- Where: 4th Ward Skatepark
- Tickets: $65 at the gate until sold out
Sheila E
- What: Drummer, singer, songwriter, author, and humanitarian Sheila E performs.
- When: 7:30 p.m. June 22
- Where: Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater, Peachtree City
- Tickets: Start at $51
The Foozer Experience
- What: The Foozer Experience - Weezer and Foo Fighters tribute band.
- When: 8 to 11 p.m. June 22
- Where: Wild Leap Brewing, 125 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta
- Tickets: $20 plus
The Joe Gransden Quintet with Special Guest Kenny Banks Sr.
- What: The Joe Gransden Quintet and special guest Kenny Banks Sr. will explore the smooth sounds of jazz icons Miles Davis, Chet Baker, Stan Getz, Oscar Peterson, and more.
- When: 4 p.m. June 23
- Where: Summer Center Stage, Roswell Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell
- Tickets: $37.50 (Senior/Student/Military: $33.75)
Where the Mind Goes
- What: An immersive AI art exhibition titled "Where the Mind Goes" features the work of emerging Atlanta-based artist and filmmaker Laila Jhane.
- When: 12-4 p.m. Thursdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays through June 28
- Where: Eyedrum Art & Music Gallery, 515 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta
- Tickets: Free
NEXT WEEK
"Sloshed at the Swamp"
- What: "Sloshed at the Swamp" presented by Acting Under the Influence. Tunes made popular by everyone's favorite ogre, donkey and ogre princess.
- When: 8:30 p.m. June 27
- Where: Red Light Cafe, 553-1 Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta
- Tickets: $15
Ryan Adams
- What: The alt-country singer-songwriter Ryan Adams is back on the road.
- When: June 29
- Where: Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St., Atlanta
- Tickets: Start at $64
