Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | June 21-23, 2024

What: Zoo Atlanta's after-hours summer cocktail series kicks off June 21 with Pride Night. Evening wildlife viewing will include African elephants, flamingos, zebras, and more. Animals will begin to go indoors for the evening around 8 p.m. Drinks and snacks available for purchase. Live entertainment from OutFront Theatre, bingo with House of Alxndr, line dancing with DanceOUT Atlanta, and party tunes from DJ Dmark.