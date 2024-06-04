Atlanta Bites: Where and what to eat this month | June 2024

article

Here is the latest roundup of restaurant news from around metro Atlanta, including events, openings, Father's Day specials, Pride Month specials and more.

EVENTS

Chef Edward Lee is celebrating his new book, "Bourbon Land," at two events on June 5 (Epicurean Atlanta) and June 6 (Trilith Guesthouse in Fayetteville). Designed for whiskey lovers or anyone curious about how to drink or cook with bourbon, each two-hour event includes a welcome cocktail; live cooking demonstrations of four recipes from Chef Lee’s new book, served with Four Roses Bourbon pairings; a deliciously boozy dessert; a signed copy of "Bourbon Land;" and a Four Roses Bourbon gift set featuring a signed copy of "Return of a Whiskey Legend" by Master Distiller Brent Elliot. Guests will also have the opportunity for Chef Lee to sign books and take pictures following the event. Tickets are $175. More info.

Casa Nova in Alpharetta is hosting a wine dinner featuring Daou Vineyards at 7 p.m. on June 6. Tony Suarez, Vice President of Daou, accompanied by Certified Sommelier Pepe Fundora, will guide guests through a curated 5-course dinner paired with four amazing wines. The cost is $99 per person. Limited seating available. Please reserve your spot by calling Casa Nuova at 770-475-9100. More info.

Seed Kitchen & Bar in Marietta is celebrating its newly weatherproofed patio with Lobster Camp Saturdays beginning June 7. The Lobster Camp menu will feature the restaurant’s refreshing white sangria alongside Chef Turbush’s signature Lobster Rolls, available to order Connecticut-style (with drawn butter) or Maine-style (with housemade lemon mayo). Both lobster rolls feature fresh Maine lobster and are served on a griddled brioche roll with a side of chips and a pickle spear. More info.

Shuckin' Shack Cummings is hosting a beach party from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 8 where Michael Mitchell, a four-decade veteran of the restaurant industry, will be celebrating his 5th anniversary at Shuckin' Shack. There will be live music and $1 raw or steamed house oysters. There will also be several events leading up to the beach party including Service Industry Day on June 4; Not All Heroes Wear Capes Day on June 5; Friends and Neighborhood Day on June 6; and School Staff Appreciation Day on June 7. More info.

The FOOD IS ART pop-up event by the Roswell Arts Fund is happening June 8 and 9 at Barrington Hall in downtown Roswell. FOOD IS ART is an elevated social garden party that celebrates the creativity and passion of 12 local chefs. Watch as they transform fresh, local ingredients into culinary masterpieces right before your eyes. Full tasting general admission tickets are $120. More info.

Garrison Brothers Distillery is hosting a special bourbon pairing dinner at New South Kitchen inside Omni Centennial Park on June 14. The interactive dining experience offers guests the opportunity to hear the story of Garrison Brothers – the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas – and learn about their award-winning bourbon expressions as they are paired perfectly with each course. Menu highlights include cornmeal-crusted green tomatoes and LBLT (lobster) deviled eggs; choice of smoked short rib or miso-bourbon glazed Sixty South salmon; and milk chocolate mousse. Tickets are $110 per person. More info.

Scofflaw Brewing Co. on MacArthur Boulevard NW is hosting a Backyard Bourbon Battle on June 15 from noon to 5 p.m. Eventgoers will have the opportunity to sample each team's Kentucky Bourbon and cast votes for their favorite barrel. In addition to bourbon battle and tasting, Rodney Scott from Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ and NFA Burger will be serving food alongside live Bluegrass and Folk music from Atlanta’s very own, Clawdad. Tickets are $40. More info.

Tequila on the Terrace returns to Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on June 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will feature more than 20 rare and exceptional brands of tequila and mezcal. There will be guided tastings and one-on-one experiences with top tequila experts from Patrón, Herradura, Komos, Los Siete Misterios, Don Julio, Milagro, Don Fulano, Casa Noble, Mi Campo, Hagave, and Contraluz. There will also be gourmet chef stations and live music. Tickets are $89 plus. More info.

The Atlanta Sweet Fest is happening from noon to 6 p.m. on June 22 on Lakewood Avenue. There will be approximately 100 dessert and beverage vendors plus food trucks and kid-friendly activities. Free admission with VIP tickets available for $25. More info.

PRIDE MONTH

Snooze A.M. Eatery (multiple locations) is celebrating Pride Month with Pride pancakes -- buttermilk pancakes filled with white chocolate chips and all-natural rainbow sprinkles, topped with sweet cream drizzle, whipped mascarpone, and, of course, more sprinkles. 25 cents from each Pride cake sold will benefit Snooze’s continuing partnership with The Trevor Project to support the life-affirming and life-saving mission to end suicide among LGBTQ young people, and Snooze has committed to a minimum donation of $25,000. More info.

Velvet Taco is kicking off Pride Month with themed weekly tacos, the Pride Brunch Burger, and a special charity partnership with Lambda Legal. More info.

FATHER'S DAY

Epicurean Atlanta is hosting Father's Day BBQ & Brews on the ninth-level Rooftop Sky Terrace. Enjoy dozens of delicious menu selections from chef action stations featuring Epicurean Atlanta’s trio of restaurants – Reverence, Aerial Kitchen & Bar, and The Office Bar. Eat, drink, and play lawn games while taking in dazzling rooftop views. Plus, every dad will receive an ice-cold beer, courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta, and the lawn bar will be open for other alcoholic beverage purchases. Tickets are just $72 per adult and $25 for children 12 and under. More info.

Snooze A.M. Eatery (multiple locations) is celebrating Father's Day by offering a $5 bonus gift card with every $25 gift card purchased online. Guests can use their bonus card between June 17 and Aug. 11 for $5 off a pancake flight, eggs Benny, or whatever breakfast classic they choose. More info.

STK Atlanta is celebrating Father's Day by offering its succulent Roasted Prime Rib Surf & Turf, accompanied by charred baby carrots, pesto, ricotta, and salsa verde. For a taste of luxury, try their Wagyu Sampler, showcasing the finest cuts, including Masami Ranch Bone Marrow, A5 French Dip, Stone Axe Top Sirloin, and Margaret River Wagyu. They are also offering brunch. More info.

DEALS/SPECIALS

Duck Donuts is celebrating National Donut Day on June 7 by offering free cinnamon sugar donuts at participating locations. Limit one per guest. No purchase necessary. More info.

Raising Cane's (multiple locations) is celebrating National Iced Tea Day on June 10 by offering a free 22 oz. iced tea to all Caniac Club Members. More info.

NaanStop, the beloved Indian restaurant, is bringing back its Kids Eat Free promotion in June and July. NaanStop's kids' menu features a variety of simple yet delightful options, including rice bowls and naan pizzas. With protein and cheese naan choices, there's something to please even the pickiest of eaters. Must purchase adult entree. Other restrictions may apply. More info.

Panera is kicking off the summer by offering 3 months of free beverages for members through their Unlimited Sip Club. Whether you're a daily coffee connoisseur or an afternoon iced tea enthusiast, the monthly membership can save you over $100 monthly and pays for itself in just four cups a month. More info.

Superica is kicking off summer with its inaugural Strawberry Margarita Week from June 6 to 12. A special frozen strawberry margarita will be added to the menu at all locations. More info.

SweetSong Kitchen & Bar in Duluth is celebrating Lima Bean season by offering Hominy & Lima Bean Succotash topped with applewood smoked bacon lardons. More info.

NEW MENU ITEMS

Farm Burger (multiple locations) has introduced two new salads for the summer. The Farm Salad features a blend of local lettuce, arugula, cucumbers, radish, and seasonal tomatoes topped with Parmesan and buttermilk dill dressing. The Superfood Salad features local kale and is packed with black rice, radish, strawberries, pickled red onion, local feta, and a honey-ginger dressing. More info.

Panera has brought back lobster menu offerings for the summer. They include lobster mac & cheese (pricing starts at $22.99 plus tax) and a lobster roll (pricing starts at $21.49 for large and $12.49 for small). More info.

Tin Lizzy's Cantina (multiple locations) has announced several new menu items, including Buffalo cauliflower tacos, fried lobster tacos, short rib birria, and Tres Leches served with a choice of chocolate or raspberry sauce. More info.

Snooze A.M. Eatery is introducing fresh juices with functional benefits on June 28. The Super Greens juice packs kale, cucumber, celery, parsley, ginger, apple, agave, and lemon for an easy sipping serving of vegetables and fruits. The Rejuvenate juice, with pear, lemon, ginseng, agave, prickly pear coconut water, and Himalayan pink salt, aids in hydration and balances electrolytes. The stunning Butterfly Lemonade features honey-lavender lemonade, pear, and butterfly pea flower for an antioxidant-rich, color-changing Instagrammable refreshment perfect for patio season. More info.

OPENINGS

John's Juke Joint has opened in Atlanta. The carry-out and delivery-only restaurant is located inside J's Kitchen Culinary Incubator on Pleasantdale Road. Drawing inspiration from generations of family recipes, John Jay has created a menu that harmoniously blends the hearty, comforting flavors of soul food with the aromatic, rich tastes of Italian dishes. More info.

The Brass Tap craft beer bar, with more than 60 local beers, is opening in Marietta on June 3 at 1420 Perrell Mill Road. It is operated by Raj and Meghl Patel who want the Brass Tap to feel like they're throwing a party every night and the customers are their guests. The brothers have already signed on for 7 additional locations in metro Atlanta. More info.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening a new location in Stockbridge at 1020 Chen Parkway on June 4. There will be a drive-thru lane and it will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Stockbridge location is currently hiring. More info.

Commune, a wine bar and listening room, is now open in Avondale Estates. There is a small menu of bar bites in addition to the wine. Music will include everything from Afrobeat to Italian film soundtracks to Psyche Rock. More info.

Chef Todd Ginsberg (General Muir and Bocado) has launched Ginsberg's Refresher food truck. It can be found at Wild Heaven Beer in Avondale Estates. Menu highlights include salmon dip, peppercorn wings, glass noodle salad, crispy oyster sliders, cheeseburgers, and more.

Floridaman is now open at 921 Wylie Street Southeast. Menu highlights include smoked fish dip, Cajun peel n' eat shrimp, The Floridaman sandwich (ham, chicken, salami, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard & mayo Cuban sandwich), cabbage & crispy rice salad, and key lime pie cups. Drinks include seasonal boozie slushies, Lot Lizard Spritz (Limoncello), Freak on a Beach (Myer's Dark Rum) and I Wanna Be Sedated (Guatemalan rum).

Strangers in Paradise has opened in the Lee + White complex on the westside. The tropical bar aims to have the same vibes as a late '80s and early '90s beachside resort. More info.

Chef Kevin Gillespie's newest venture, Nadair, on Zonolite Road is now taking reservations. Gillespie drew inspiration from 27 years of cooking in Atlanta and the Pacific Northwest and his time spent in New England, Scotland, and the American South. According to the restaurant's website, they are taking reservations one month prior to opening. More info.

OTHER

Eggs Up Grill (multiple locations) has launched a fundraising campaign at its 6 metro Atlanta restaurants now through June 10. Smiles for Good, the brand’s overall campaign, allows dine-in guests to make $1, $3, and $5 donations for local charities chosen by the individual restaurants. In many cases, the owners will be matching donations. More info.

If you would like to submit information for this roundup or a future roundup, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.