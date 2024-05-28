Chick-fil-A rolling out new sandwich, bringing back peach milkshake for summer

Chick-fil-A is kicking off the summer with a new sandwich and the return of an old favorite.

The Atlanta-based chain is getting into the backyard barbecue spirit with its new, seasonal Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich.

First tested in Kentucky and Indiana in 2023, the new sandwich features a lemon herb marinated grilled chicken breast topped with Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, bacon hand-tossed in brown sugar and pepper, and sweet and spicy pickles. That's all on a maple-flavored brioche bun.

The chain says the sandwich is designed to balance the sweet maple with the gentle heat of the cheese and pickles.

(Chick-fil-A)

"We are always looking for ways to make unique twists to our entrée selection and the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich is a delicious spin on the Chick-fil-A flavors our guests know and love. It is a delicious blend of sweet, savory and spicy, offering an entirely different flavor profile than any other sandwich we’ve launched," Chick-fil-A's director of menu and packaging Allison Duncan said in a statement.

Joining the sandwich is the chain's classic Peach Milkshake, which combines the signature Icedream dessert and peach purée.

(Chick-fil-A)

Both items will be available starting on June 10 but will only be here for a limited time while supplies last.