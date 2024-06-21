Pride events to close out the month of June in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Pride Month isn't over yet and there are several events planned in metro Atlanta before the end of the month.
Pride Power HIIT Class with Coach B
- When: 10 a.m. June 22
- Where: Signia by Hilton Atlanta, 159 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta
- Cost: Free
- Registration: Spaces are limited. Registration required.
Drag Storytime with Siberia the Queen
- When: 4 p.m. June 23
- Where: Mister John's Music, Avondale Estates
- What: Siberia the Queen will read from children's books that focus on gender, social-emotional growth, diversity and acceptance.
- Cost: $30 per child with one adult included
- More info: Website
Southern Fried Queer Pride
- When: June 24-30
- What: The 10th annual festival will feature a variety of events and art in Little Five Points. There will be dance parties, variety shows, workshops, a community artist market, a pop-up thrift market, a film festival, and more.
- Cost: Varies by event
- More info: Website
Atlanta Pride Bar Crawl
- When: June 29
- What: Check in at Bewdog and use a digital crawl map to find stops serving Pride-themed cocktails.
- Cost: Start at $14.99
- More info: Website
Drag Me to Church
- When: 6 p.m. June 30
- Where: St. Luke Lutheran Church, 3264 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta
- What: St. Luke Lutheran Church is hosting an interfaith commemoration of Stonewall featuring local drag queens. The service is family-friendly.
- More info: Website
Pride Celebration Tea at Vesper
- When: 4 to 8 p.m. June 30
- Where: Vesper, 924 Garrett St., Suite D, Atlanta
- What: Join owner Damien McGee and his team to mark the final day of Pride Month inhonor of the Stonewall riots. There will be a high-energy DJ, cocktail specials, zero-proof options, giveaways and a few surprises. 10% of the proceeds will support Pansy Patrol, a nonprofit that fosters acceptance and diversity.
- More info: Website
Puttshack's Putt for Pride
- When: 5 to 8 p.m. June 25
- Where: Puttshack, 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta
- What: Mini golf enthusiasts are invited to book a 9-hole mini golf game using code PRIDE 2024. 20% of the proceeds will support It Gets Better, a nonprofit with a mission to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. With four courses featuring nine unique holes, game-tracking tech handles the scoring, allowing players to focus on their game and sip on refreshing cocktails in Puttshack’s lively atmosphere while supporting a worthy cause. Guests ages 21 and older can stop by the bar to try their summertime-only cocktail, The Lowrider, served in a handy pouch, and nosh on an array of globally inspired eats such as the Atlanta Hot Chicken Sandwich, Maryland Crab Dip, Rendang Lettuce Wraps and more from their extensive menu.
- Reserve: To make a reservation, visit puttshack.com and book with code PRIDE2024.
- More info: Website
Let Love Fly at Flight Club
- When: Through the end of the month
- Where: Flight Club Atlanta
- What: Flight Club Atlanta is offering several specials in celebration of Pride Month, including a refreshing Pride cocktail and a decadent rainbow cake. The 5-layer rainbow cake has vanilla icing and rainbow sprinkles. The drink is made with hibiscus gin fizz, lemon juice, egg white, and edible glitter. 100% of cake and cocktail sales will be donated to the Atlanta Pride Committee.
- More info: Website
Atlanta's official Pride festival and parade will take place Oct. 12 and 13. The weekend will feature multiple events, performances and the iconic parade, which is the largest annual parade in Atlanta. The parade will step off at noon on Oct. 13. The festival will take place at Piedmont Park and Ava Max has been announced as the headline entertainment. Click here for more information.