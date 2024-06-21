Pride events to close out the month of June in metro Atlanta

What: Mini golf enthusiasts are invited to book a 9-hole mini golf game using code PRIDE 2024. 20% of the proceeds will support It Gets Better, a nonprofit with a mission to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. With four courses featuring nine unique holes, game-tracking tech handles the scoring, allowing players to focus on their game and sip on refreshing cocktails in Puttshack’s lively atmosphere while supporting a worthy cause. Guests ages 21 and older can stop by the bar to try their summertime-only cocktail, The Lowrider, served in a handy pouch, and nosh on an array of globally inspired eats such as the Atlanta Hot Chicken Sandwich, Maryland Crab Dip, Rendang Lettuce Wraps and more from their extensive menu.