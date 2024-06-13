Ava Max to headline 2024 Atlanta Pride Festival

Global pop sensation Ava Max will headline the 2024 Atlanta Pride Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

Rallying under the theme "United With Pride," this year’s Atlanta Pride Festival promises to celebrate love, diversity, and music like never before, with Ava Max bringing her electrifying energy and chart-topping hits to the heart of Atlanta.

Ava Max to perform at Atlanta Pride

Ava Max is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on February 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

Ava Max, known for her empowering anthems and dynamic performances, has taken the world by storm with hits like "Sweet but Psycho," "Kings & Queens," and "My Head & My Heart." Her music, which champions self-expression and individuality, resonates deeply with the LGBTQ+ community.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Ava Max to the Atlanta Pride stage," said Chris McCain, Atlanta Pride’s executive director. "Her music and message align with the spirit of Pride, and we know she will deliver a performance that our community will remember for years to come."

Atlanta Pride Festival: When and where

The 2024 Atlanta Pride Festival will be held at Piedmont Park, providing a vibrant backdrop for a weekend filled with live music, the city’s largest parade, and a variety of vendors and activities celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. As the largest Pride event in the Southeast and the nation’s largest completely free Pride festival, Atlanta Pride attracts visitors from all over the country, and this year’s festival is expected to be the biggest yet.

In addition to Ava Max’s performance, attendees can look forward to a diverse lineup of entertainers, community activists, and local artists who are all standing "United With Pride." Atlanta Pride is committed to creating an inclusive and safe environment for all attendees, and this year’s festival will continue to prioritize enhanced accessibility services and safety measures to ensure everyone can enjoy the celebration.

"We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable weekend of pride, unity, and celebration," added McCain. "Whether you’re a long-time supporter or a first-time attendee, the 2024 Atlanta Pride Festival has something for everyone. This is a moment we can all be ‘United With Pride.’"

The festival is Oct. 12-13, and get ready to experience the magic of Atlanta Pride with Ava Max and a spectacular lineup of performers and events.

The festival concert is sponsored by Power 105.3.

For more information on this year’s festival, including how to volunteer or become a vendor, please visit atlantapride.org.