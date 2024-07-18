Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | July 19-21, 2024
ATLANTA - It's another weekend packed with things to do in metro Atlanta. Janet Jackson brings her Together Again tour to State Farm Arena and Air Supply is performing in Peachtree CIty. Actor, author and comedian Finesse Mitchell can be found at City Winery and ATL Live is back at the Limelight Theater on Sunday. The Full Moon Marketplace is happening July 20 in East Atlanta and the Bizarre Bazaar is taking over Trackside Tavern in Decatur on July 21. Families are invited to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month in Marietta or check out the LEGO Space Tour at Atlantic Station. Other fun things include the Jolloff Festival and Southern Fried Gaming Expo with more than 400 games.
MUSIC
Atlanta African Dance & Drum Festival
- What: The 15th annual African Dance & Drum Festival will feature multiple classes, performances, a concert, and more.
- Where: 667 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta
- How much: Varies
- More info
Fairburn Main Street Summer Music Fest
- What: Summer Music Fest featuring performances by Hot Buttered Soul Band, Joe Gable, Kyla Jade, and Switch. There will also be vendors, food, and a kid zone.
- When: 6 p.m. July 21
- Where: Frankie Arnold Stage & Courtyard, 15 W. Broad St., Fairburn
- Tickets: Free
- More info
Janet Jackson with special guest, Nelly
- What: Singer Janet Jackson is bringing her Together Again tour to Atlanta. Hip-hop legend Nelly will be the special guest.
- When: 8 p.m. July 21
- Where: State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
- How much: Starts at $70
- More info
CeeLo Green
- What: CeeLo Green presents "A Night of Opulence," featuring "perfectly curated" songs that will excite and amaze as CeeLo uses the entire stage to ensnare guests in the world he has created.
- When: 8:30 p.m. July 21
- Where: Damsel Cabaret, 1255 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta
- How much: Starts at $175 general admission
- More info
Air Supply
- What: Air Supply performs with John Ford Coley
- When: 7 p.m. July 20
- Where: Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater, 201 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City
- How much: Starts at $158
- More info
Spyro Gyra
- What: Spyro Gyra is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Atlanta. The jazz supergroup has released more than 30 albums and played more than 10,000 shows on six continents.
- When: 8 p.m. July 20
- Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta
- How much: Starts at $53
- More info
THEATER
'The Game' at Horizon Theatre Company
- What: Alyssa and Homer are in a marriage that's hit a glitch. And it's all due to the massively engrossing online game that's wreaking havoc on the lives of couples everywhere.
- When: Various days and times through July 28
- Where: Horizon Theatre Company, 1083 Austin Ave., Atlanta
- Tickets: Start at $30
- More info
COMEDY
Finesse Mitchell
- What: Actor, author, and comedian Finesse Mitchell is bringing his act to Atlanta.
- When: 7 p.m. July 19
- Where: City Winery, Ponce City Market
- How much: Starts at $35
- More info
Pretty Vee Presents: Sharoonnn Said It!
- What: Vena "Pretty Vee" E. is a multi-talented comedian and actor. Her character, Sharoonnn, is a vibrant Jamaican character.
- When: 8 p.m. July 19
- Where: Center Stage Atlanta, 1374 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta
- How much: Tickets start at $25
- More info
ATL Live
- What: ATL Live is a little like Saturday Night Live except on a Sunday afternoon and in Atlanta. The 90-minute variety show features sketch and stand-up comedy, digital sketches, and a musical guest.
- When: 3 p.m. July 21
- Where: Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur Street, Atlanta
- How much: $25 at the door
- More info
ART/ARTS & CRAFTS
Tiki Party Art Market
- What: There will be 15 local artisans, 10 incredible craft cocktails, food, live music, and more.
- When: 5 p.m. July 18
- Where: Independent Distilling Company, 547 E. College Ave., Decatur
- How much: Free admission
- More info
Full Moon Marketplace & Seasonal Celebration
- What: Celebrate the full moon and shop local vendors offering handmade goods, arts, crafts, candles, soaps, vintage, and more. DIY craft zone for all ages. Music all evening. Food, drinks, and snacks. Splash zone.
- When: 3 to 8 p.m. July 20
- Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 559 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta
- How much: Free
- More info
Bizarre Bazaar
- What: New art show featuring Larry Holland, Thy Asylum Countess, Brian Sharkey Vaught, and Angelica Shearer-Bakhsh. Bizarre Bazaar vendors and live music.
- When: 2 to 5 p.m. July 21
- Where: Trackside Tavern, 313 E. College Ave., Decatur
- How much: Free
- More info
FAMILY
Where You Bee-long
- What: Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month with games and activities, crafts, a bee-themed market, and live music.
- When: 4 to 8 p.m. July 19
- Where: Tumlin Park, 400 Chestnut Hill Road, Marietta
- How much: Free
- More info
The Happy Black Parent 3rd Annual Children's Book Festival
- What: Outdoor book festival. Listen to stories, watch fun performances, play, and meet local authors.
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20
- Where: Pittsburgh Yards, 352 University Ave., Atlanta
- How much: Free
- More info
LEGO Space Tour
- What: The LEGO Space Tour will feature LEGO building experiences, photo ops, and interactive games.
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20
- Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta
- How much: Free
- More info
Midsummer Kids Festival
- What: A festival for kids featuring inflatables, bubbles, games and activities, a vendor market, and more.
- When: 2 to 5 p.m. July 20
- Where: Peachtree Corners Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners
- How much: Free
- More info
FOOD/COCKTAILS
Savanna Nights: Staycation
- What: Second installment of Zoo Atlanta's after-hours summer cocktail series. Evening wildlife viewing will include African elephants, flamingos, zebras, and more. Full-sized mixed drinks, beer, wine, and a variety of non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Food and snacks will also be available for purchase.
- When: 6 to 9 p.m. July 19
- Where: Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta
- Tickets: Start at $45
- More info
Jolloff Festival Atlanta
- What: The Jolloff Festival will feature the best Jolloff rice dishes in town. There will also be music and fun.
- When: 3 to 8 p.m. July 20
- Where: 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta
- How much: Tickets start at $12
- More info
FESTIVAL
Butternut Creek Arts & Crafts Festival
- What: One of the largest summer mountain festivals in the South featuring 80 to 85 artists and craftsmen.
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 and 21
- Where: Meeks Park, 490 Meeks Park Road, Blairsville
- How much: Free
- More info
SPORTS
Atlanta Open
- What: The Atlanta Open tennis tournament is in its final year in Atlanta. Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe, as well as Adrian Mannarino, Denis Shapovalov, David Goffin, and others will play.
- When: 10 a.m. July 20 and 11 a.m. July 21
- Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
- How much: Starting at $29
- More info
OTHER
Golf Galaxy Grand Opening
- What: Golf Galaxy is hosting a grand opening celebration. The store features state-of-the-art hitting bays, a putting green, a golf services desk, game-changing instruction from a PGA professional, and golf gear from golf's top brands. There will be giveaways all weekend.
- When: 8:45 a.m. July 19 (ribbon cutting ceremony)
- Where: 3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta
- Tickets: Free
- More info
Love and Legacy Pride Fundraiser
- What: A fundraiser for Atlanta Black Pride Weekend. The theme is Casino Royale. There will be live entertainment, delectable cuisine, and inspiring stories from the Black LGBTQIA+ community.
- When: 6:30 to 10 p.m. July 19
- Where: Brookhaven (location revealed upon RSVP confirmation)
- Tickets: Start at $75
- More info
Southern-Fried Gaming Expo
- What: More than 400 arcade, pinball and console machines, tabletop, RPG, wrestling, music tournaments, vendor expo, special guests, and more.
- When: July 19 through 21
- Where: Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, 2450 Galleria Pkwy. SE, Atlanta
- How much: Starts at $15 for kids
- More info
Hello Kitty
- What: The Hello Kitty truck is rolling into Atlanta this weekend.
- When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 20
- Where: Near Urban Outfitters, Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
- Tickets: Free
- More info
Truist Park Historian Tour
- What: Two-hour tour of Truist Park highlights displays and exhibits that trace the team’s 150+ years and includes a Q&A session with Braves Historian Sam Wallace, and exclusive and unprecedented access to see, touch, and take pictures with genuine Braves historic artifacts.
- When: 10 a.m. July 20
- Where: Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave., Atlanta
- Tickets: $100 ($75 members)
- More info
A Midsummer Night's Dream Ball
- What: Dance the night away among the fairies and create magical memories with old and new friends. Tickets include hors d'oeuvres, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, themed photo opportunities, and more.
- When: 7 p.m. July 20
- Where: Piedmont Garden Tent, 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta
- How much: Tickets start at $150
- More info
Queen of Hearts Takeover
- What: Celebrate Alice's Wonderland Returns at the Atlanta Botanical Garden at the Queen of Hearts Takeover.
- When: 5 to 9 p.m. July 20
- Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
- How much: Starts at $25 for children, $60 for adults
- More info
COMING UP
British Comedian John Bishop
- What: John Bishop, who hosts his own show on ITV in the UK, will perform in Buckhead. He also co-hosts the podcast Three Little Words with writer, actor, and director Tony Pitts.
- When: 8 p.m. July 24
- Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road, Atlanta
- Tickets: Start at $57
- More info
8th Annual Jazz Matters
- What: The 8th annual Jazz Matters concert will pay tribute to Dante's Down the Hatch, the country's longest-standing jazz club that ceased operations in 2014. Among Atlanta's various jazz venues, none rival the iconic status of Dante's.
- When: July 26
- Where: Wren's Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta
- Tickets: Start at $30
- More info
"Titanic: An Immersive Voyage"
- What: Life-sized recreation of rooms, immersive video animations, and 3D views place you onboard the Titanic as a passenger.
- When: Opens July 26
- Where: Exhibition Hub Atlanta, 5660 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta
- Tickets: $32.90 general admission
- More info
