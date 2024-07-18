Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | July 19-21, 2024

article

It's another weekend packed with things to do in metro Atlanta. Janet Jackson brings her Together Again tour to State Farm Arena and Air Supply is performing in Peachtree CIty. Actor, author and comedian Finesse Mitchell can be found at City Winery and ATL Live is back at the Limelight Theater on Sunday. The Full Moon Marketplace is happening July 20 in East Atlanta and the Bizarre Bazaar is taking over Trackside Tavern in Decatur on July 21. Families are invited to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month in Marietta or check out the LEGO Space Tour at Atlantic Station. Other fun things include the Jolloff Festival and Southern Fried Gaming Expo with more than 400 games.

MUSIC

Atlanta African Dance & Drum Festival

What : The 15th annual African Dance & Drum Festival will feature multiple classes, performances, a concert, and more.

Where : 667 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta

How much : Varies

More info

Fairburn Main Street Summer Music Fest

What : Summer Music Fest featuring performances by Hot Buttered Soul Band, Joe Gable, Kyla Jade, and Switch. There will also be vendors, food, and a kid zone.

When : 6 p.m. July 21

Where : Frankie Arnold Stage & Courtyard, 15 W. Broad St., Fairburn

Tickets : Free

More info

Janet Jackson with special guest, Nelly

What : Singer Janet Jackson is bringing her Together Again tour to Atlanta. Hip-hop legend Nelly will be the special guest.

When : 8 p.m. July 21

Where : State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

How much : Starts at $70

More info

CeeLo Green

What : CeeLo Green presents "A Night of Opulence," featuring "perfectly curated" songs that will excite and amaze as CeeLo uses the entire stage to ensnare guests in the world he has created.

When : 8:30 p.m. July 21

Where : Damsel Cabaret, 1255 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta

How much : Starts at $175 general admission

More info

Air Supply

What : Air Supply performs with John Ford Coley

When : 7 p.m. July 20

Where : Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater, 201 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City

How much : Starts at $158

More info

Spyro Gyra

What : Spyro Gyra is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Atlanta. The jazz supergroup has released more than 30 albums and played more than 10,000 shows on six continents.

When : 8 p.m. July 20

Where : City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta

How much : Starts at $53

More info

THEATER

'The Game' at Horizon Theatre Company

What : Alyssa and Homer are in a marriage that's hit a glitch. And it's all due to the massively engrossing online game that's wreaking havoc on the lives of couples everywhere.

When : Various days and times through July 28

Where : Horizon Theatre Company, 1083 Austin Ave., Atlanta

Tickets : Start at $30

More info

COMEDY

Finesse Mitchell

What : Actor, author, and comedian Finesse Mitchell is bringing his act to Atlanta.

When : 7 p.m. July 19

Where : City Winery, Ponce City Market

How much : Starts at $35

More info

Pretty Vee Presents: Sharoonnn Said It!

What : Vena "Pretty Vee" E. is a multi-talented comedian and actor. Her character, Sharoonnn, is a vibrant Jamaican character.

When : 8 p.m. July 19

Where : Center Stage Atlanta, 1374 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta

How much : Tickets start at $25

More info

ATL Live

What : ATL Live is a little like Saturday Night Live except on a Sunday afternoon and in Atlanta. The 90-minute variety show features sketch and stand-up comedy, digital sketches, and a musical guest.

When : 3 p.m. July 21

Where : Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur Street, Atlanta

How much : $25 at the door

More info

ART/ARTS & CRAFTS

Tiki Party Art Market

What : There will be 15 local artisans, 10 incredible craft cocktails, food, live music, and more.

When : 5 p.m. July 18

Where : Independent Distilling Company, 547 E. College Ave., Decatur

How much : Free admission

More info

Full Moon Marketplace & Seasonal Celebration

What : Celebrate the full moon and shop local vendors offering handmade goods, arts, crafts, candles, soaps, vintage, and more. DIY craft zone for all ages. Music all evening. Food, drinks, and snacks. Splash zone.

When : 3 to 8 p.m. July 20

Where : East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 559 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta

How much : Free

More info

Bizarre Bazaar

What : New art show featuring Larry Holland, Thy Asylum Countess, Brian Sharkey Vaught, and Angelica Shearer-Bakhsh. Bizarre Bazaar vendors and live music.

When : 2 to 5 p.m. July 21

Where : Trackside Tavern, 313 E. College Ave., Decatur

How much : Free

More info

FAMILY

Where You Bee-long

What : Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month with games and activities, crafts, a bee-themed market, and live music.

When : 4 to 8 p.m. July 19

Where : Tumlin Park, 400 Chestnut Hill Road, Marietta

How much : Free

More info

The Happy Black Parent 3rd Annual Children's Book Festival

What : Outdoor book festival. Listen to stories, watch fun performances, play, and meet local authors.

When : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20

Where : Pittsburgh Yards, 352 University Ave., Atlanta

How much : Free

More info

LEGO Space Tour

What : The LEGO Space Tour will feature LEGO building experiences, photo ops, and interactive games.

When : 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20

Where : Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta

How much : Free

More info

Midsummer Kids Festival

What : A festival for kids featuring inflatables, bubbles, games and activities, a vendor market, and more.

When : 2 to 5 p.m. July 20

Where : Peachtree Corners Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners

How much : Free

More info

FOOD/COCKTAILS

Savanna Nights: Staycation

What : Second installment of Zoo Atlanta's after-hours summer cocktail series. Evening wildlife viewing will include African elephants, flamingos, zebras, and more. Full-sized mixed drinks, beer, wine, and a variety of non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Food and snacks will also be available for purchase.

When : 6 to 9 p.m. July 19

Where : Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta

Tickets : Start at $45

More info

Jolloff Festival Atlanta

What : The Jolloff Festival will feature the best Jolloff rice dishes in town. There will also be music and fun.

When : 3 to 8 p.m. July 20

Where : 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta

How much : Tickets start at $12

More info

FESTIVAL

Butternut Creek Arts & Crafts Festival

What : One of the largest summer mountain festivals in the South featuring 80 to 85 artists and craftsmen.

When : 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 and 21

Where : Meeks Park, 490 Meeks Park Road, Blairsville

How much : Free

More info

SPORTS

Atlanta Open

What : The Atlanta Open tennis tournament is in its final year in Atlanta. Americans Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe, as well as Adrian Mannarino, Denis Shapovalov, David Goffin, and others will play.

When : 10 a.m. July 20 and 11 a.m. July 21

Where : Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta

How much : Starting at $29

More info

OTHER

Golf Galaxy Grand Opening

What : Golf Galaxy is hosting a grand opening celebration. The store features state-of-the-art hitting bays, a putting green, a golf services desk, game-changing instruction from a PGA professional, and golf gear from golf's top brands. There will be giveaways all weekend.

When : 8:45 a.m. July 19 (ribbon cutting ceremony)

Where : 3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta

Tickets : Free

More info

Love and Legacy Pride Fundraiser

What : A fundraiser for Atlanta Black Pride Weekend. The theme is Casino Royale. There will be live entertainment, delectable cuisine, and inspiring stories from the Black LGBTQIA+ community.

When : 6:30 to 10 p.m. July 19

Where : Brookhaven (location revealed upon RSVP confirmation)

Tickets : Start at $75

More info

Southern-Fried Gaming Expo

What : More than 400 arcade, pinball and console machines, tabletop, RPG, wrestling, music tournaments, vendor expo, special guests, and more.

When : July 19 through 21

Where : Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, 2450 Galleria Pkwy. SE, Atlanta

How much : Starts at $15 for kids

More info

Hello Kitty

What : The Hello Kitty truck is rolling into Atlanta this weekend.

When : 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 20

Where : Near Urban Outfitters, Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Tickets : Free

More info

Truist Park Historian Tour

What : Two-hour tour of Truist Park highlights displays and exhibits that trace the team’s 150+ years and includes a Q&A session with Braves Historian Sam Wallace, and exclusive and unprecedented access to see, touch, and take pictures with genuine Braves historic artifacts.

When : 10 a.m. July 20

Where : Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave., Atlanta

Tickets : $100 ($75 members)

More info

A Midsummer Night's Dream Ball

What : Dance the night away among the fairies and create magical memories with old and new friends. Tickets include hors d'oeuvres, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, themed photo opportunities, and more.

When : 7 p.m. July 20

Where : Piedmont Garden Tent, 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta

How much : Tickets start at $150

More info

Queen of Hearts Takeover

What : Celebrate Alice's Wonderland Returns at the Atlanta Botanical Garden at the Queen of Hearts Takeover.

When : 5 to 9 p.m. July 20

Where : Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

How much : Starts at $25 for children, $60 for adults

More info

COMING UP

British Comedian John Bishop

What : John Bishop, who hosts his own show on ITV in the UK, will perform in Buckhead. He also co-hosts the podcast Three Little Words with writer, actor, and director Tony Pitts.

When : 8 p.m. July 24

Where : Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road, Atlanta

Tickets : Start at $57

More info

8th Annual Jazz Matters

What : The 8th annual Jazz Matters concert will pay tribute to Dante's Down the Hatch, the country's longest-standing jazz club that ceased operations in 2014. Among Atlanta's various jazz venues, none rival the iconic status of Dante's.

When : July 26

Where : Wren's Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta

Tickets : Start at $30

More info

"Titanic: An Immersive Voyage"

What : Life-sized recreation of rooms, immersive video animations, and 3D views place you onboard the Titanic as a passenger.

When : Opens July 26

Where : Exhibition Hub Atlanta, 5660 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta

Tickets : $32.90 general admission

More info

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.