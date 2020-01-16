Thieves steal from woman 3 times in one night

Thieves sneak through a Dunwoody neighborhood flipping car door handles. One woman says the group stole from her three times in the same night.

The woman lives in the Georgetown Square Townhomes. She says while she and her family were sleeping, thieves were in front of her home flipping door handles. She says when they got to her son's car, they got lucky. He had left it unlocked.

Home surveillance video shows someone in the car for less than a minute, then he jumps out of the car and sprints away. The family now knows that while he was in the car he swiped the garage door opener. They know that because a short time later, a car slowly drives by their home.

"I guess trying out the garage door opener to see which one opens," the homeowner told FOX 5 News.

The homeowner says the crooks went into her garage and straight to the door to the house. They snatched her purse from inside the home and took off.

"They took my purse, and then you can see them leaving and the car zooms off," said the woman.

Then just a short time later, the same car, comes back for the third time.

"I guess they had gone out and looked in my purse and saw that my car keys were in my purse. It was a 2016 black Lexus 460 GX," said the woman.

She hasn't seen her Lexus since it zoomed out of her driveway Monday morning with a stranger in the driver's seat. She says the crooks also used all her credit cards that were in her purse. Of course, she's upset by the theft of her cards and her vehicle. She's also terrified because she says the two people who were in her home while she was sleeping appeared to be armed.

"You see, on the video, two come out of the car, it looks like they have guns at their sides. Just parked right in front of my house and my camera, didn't care if they were on video or anything," she said.

She also reminds everyone to lock their doors and don't leave their garage door opener inside their vehicles.

Dunwoody police say other neighbors also reported their cars had been rummaged through the same night.