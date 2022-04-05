Thief smashed car windows near senior event attended by police

A senior celebration at a Southwest Atlanta park attended by Atlanta city leaders and police ends on a sour note.

While the participants enjoyed refreshments, a thief was outside smashing car windows.

The group called the Nature Gurlz walks the trails at the Cascade Nature Preserve. What happened last Friday marks the third time vehicles belonging to the seniors have been damaged.

Cecelia Torrence said the most recent incident sucked the wind out of the event.

"We heard a car alarm," Torrence recalled, "But we thought it's nothing. We have the police here."

The large green space of some 125 acres is one of the parks that councilman Michael Bond has been advocating for dedicated police patrols.

"We need to be protected," Torrence told FOX 5 Atlanta.

The recent party was held to honor one of the women and to celebrate a facelift to the Preserve, including physical security enhancements.

She said the reaction of the number one and two police officials underscored how unpredictable crime can be.

"You could see their embarrassment," Torrence added.

Bond put forth legislation approved to post officers in parks around the clock. The Atlanta Police Department told Bond recently it is trying to pull together enough officers to form a park unit.

