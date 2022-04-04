Mother, daughter caught in middle of gun battle near SW Atlanta park

A fun day at the park took a terrifying turn for Kira Scott and her 16-month-old daughter.

"My passenger window got shot out," Scott told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "There's a bullet here, a bullet here, that if my daughter was in the car, it would've hit her."

The Atlanta mother and daughter were caught in the middle of a gun battle near Adair Park on Murphy Avenue in southwest Atlanta Friday evening. They were walking toward Scott's car when she overheard a conversation between a group of men who were standing near her vehicle.

"We were playing in the park and preparing to leave the park when I heard one of the gentlemen started saying 'If you keep saying that I'm going to blow your brains out,' He pulls out a gun and starts shooting the other gentlemen pull out guns and start shooting," said Scott.

TEEN BYSTANDER STRUCK BY STRAY BULLET FIRED DURING PARKING LOT FIGHT

Scott said the park was filled with parents and children. Scott hit the ground, shielding her daughter from the flying bullets.

"I know that everyone says that crime is elevated and to be on alert, but you let your guard down at a playground," Scott said. "My daughter was interacting with other kids. I'm talking to other kids. Some of the guys who were shooting their children were there."

One man was wounded in the shooting. Miraculously Scott and her daughter escaped unharmed. Only after discovering a bullet fragment on her daughter's jacket and inspecting her bullet-riddled car did Scott realize how close they came to being the victims of senseless gun violence.

"To think like somebody didn't care that much. Someone looked at my baby and saw my baby and didn't care," Scott said. "I would never do that to another person no matter how enraged I became. To do something like that. It's not ok."

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement



