Police investigating shooting near southwest Atlanta park

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured one person southwest of downtown.

The shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Tift Avenue SW, which is near Adair Park II.

According to Atlanta police, a male was shot and taken to the hospital "alert, conscious and breathing." APD's Aggravated Assault Unit also responded to the scene.

Investigators believe the incident is related to another shooting in the area.

