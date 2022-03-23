Teen bystander hit by stray bullet fired during parking lot fight, police say

article

Police said an innocent teenager girl is in surgery after she was hit by a stray bullet in an Atlanta apartment when a fight started in the parking lot.

Police said the shooting happened on Stone Road. Police received a call of a person shot on Wednesday afternoon and found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound inside the apartment.

Police said she's in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 Commander Maj. Anthony Jackson said there was a fight in the parking lot of the apartment complex where shots were fired. A bullet entered the apartment and hit the girl. Police think she was an innocent bystander.

POLICE COMMANDER SAYS IT'S UNREALISTIC FOR POLICE TO BE PRESENT FOR EVERY FIGHT THAT ESCALATES TO SHOOTING

Police said there were no other injures and minor damage to property.

"We're already noticing and escalation in disputes in our community," Jackson said. "We just ask the public, if they see any gatherings, they call the police so we can come out and see what's going on. We ask people learn how to resolve their issues without resorting to gun violence."

Police are working to find a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses can call the Atlanta Police Department aggravated assault unit or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

