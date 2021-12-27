COVID-19 tests scarce in Georgia as demand puts strain on services

As the omicron variant surges new cases the demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing. Some people have waited in long lines for hours to get tested.

"I was trying to get a PCR test, so I could be with family this weekend," said Susan Cross.

Susan Cross is one of many who has been desperately searching for a place to get tested for COVID-19.

"It seems almost impossible and the lines are intimidating when you drive by sites and see cars wrapped around buildings and blocks," said Cross.

There are home testing kits, but even those can be hard to find. Many stores are sold out or are limiting the number of tests you can buy. Even Amazon put a limit on the number of kits per customer.

Testing has been non-stop at Atlanta Urgent Care in Druid Hills.

"This is more contagious than anything I've seen in the past, however, it's the least harmful," said Dr. Anthony Ferrara.

Dr. Ferrara says people have plans, but they need to know if they're negative or positive for COVID-19.

"Everybody is worried if they have to quarantine to go to work, or if they'll be able to fly, there's a high demand for this test," said Dr. Ferrara.

Dr. Ferrara says hospitals, airlines, and many other industries are seeing staffing shortages because of the Omicron cases and the resulting quarantine period. He believes the CDC's new guidelines to shorten the quarantine time from 10 days to five will help.

"The quarantine is more harmful to society than the virus just because of the shortages everyone is having. Reducing it to 5 definitely will help," said Dr. Ferrara.

That will also allow people like Susan Cross to be able to get together with family sooner.



"I don't think any of us expected another variant to come up and take over like this," said Cross.



