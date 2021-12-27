Officials warn of COVID-19 testing scams, price gouging in Georgia

Testing and testing kits for COVID-19 are getting harder to find across Georgia as the omicron variant continues to spread. Now, state officials are warning of potential scams and price gouging.

Officials warn consumers to be skeptical, especially anyone going door-to-door or on the street offering COVID-19 tests. Also, be wary if someone is looking to charge for an in-person test.

"We urge all Georgians to be on the lookout for fraudulent COVID-19-related practices, specifically as it pertains to testing," said Attorney General Chris Carr. "Unfortunately, scam artists seeking to take advantage of the increase in demand will attempt to con hardworking Georgians into paying for fake tests. Do your research to ensure you are visiting a legitimate operation and receiving results from a valid provider."

"Testing is a critical component for identifying outbreaks of COVID and to inform mitigation strategies," said Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.PH. "Misinformation from unapproved COVID tests could result in people not following isolation and quarantine protocols and lead to further transmission of the virus and serious or life-threatening illness."

Consumers can validate in-person testing through the state by going to this website, scrolling down, and clicking "Find a Testing Location."

Officials also encourage calling local law enforcement if there is evidence of a scam.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division advises anyone overcharging for a COVID-19 test can be reported by filing a complaint at consumer.ga.gov or by calling 404-651-8600.

