Omicron variant continues to drive up new cases in Georgia, hospitalizations now spiking

More than 26,000 new COVID-19 cases have been identified over the weekend as hospitalizations in Georgia are now spiking, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

"The bad news is that Omicron is driving cases skyward in multiple parts of the country, including Georgia," said Dr. Amber Schmidtke, Ph.D., a microbiologist and Chair of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at the University of Saint Mary.

The 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Georgia is now at 8,445, according to GDPH data. Hospitalizations have also spiked by more than 500 over the weekend with current hospitalization from COVID-19 with a 50% increase of just under 2,000.

The crush is being seen in Atlanta-area emergency rooms. As of Monday afternoon, 18 emergency rooms were turning away ambulances, while only 10 ERs at hospitals caring for adults were receiving them, according to state data. Among those turning away emergency medical transports were the flagship hospitals of three of the area’s four major hospital systems: Emory, Piedmont and Northside.

Katherine Watson, spokesperson for the five-hospital Northside system, said that COVID-19 patients accounted for 25% of the system’s total adult inpatient population as of Monday.

Watson said the hospitals continue to manage bed capacity.

"We expect the increase to continue, but don’t know yet what the full impact will be to our inpatient census," Watson said.

In a hospital district that includes Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas and Paulding counties, COVID-19 patients made up almost of a quarter of all patients on Monday, according to state data.

With the omicron wave, Dr. Schmidtke said the numbers are trending younger.

"But this time we are seeing a dramatic rise in hospital admissions for COVID-19 among young adults - aged 18-39. This could be due to lower vaccination rates among young adults than their older counterparts. But regardless, this is a really stunning rise in hospital admissions for young adults. I would just caution people to not confuse youth with invincibility. These are people who are not only sick, but sick enough that they need to be admitted to a hospital," Dr. Schmidtke said

The demand for testing has also risen. Over the weekend, more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests were counted by the state. Many people are having a hard time finding available time slots, locations, and even home tests.

And with the demand, come fraud, state agencies warn. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr released a video on Monday joining the Georgia Department of Public Health in warning Georgians about the potential for scams and price gouging.

"We urge all Georgians to be on the lookout for fraudulent COVID-19-related practices, specifically as it pertains to testing," said Carr. "Unfortunately, scam artists seeking to take advantage of the increase in demand will attempt to con hardworking Georgians into paying for fake tests. Do your research to ensure you are visiting a legitimate operation and receiving results from a valid provider."

Meanwhile, health experts are asking people to do what they have been doing for the past two years.

"Get vaccinated. Get boosted. Wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask. Avoid indoor crowds. Ventilate. Get tested," said Dr. Schmidtke.

Georgia continues to rank 46th in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 54% of those eligible are fully vaccinated, the CDC reports.

