The battle to 'eject' squatters in South Fulton

Authorities are cracking down on squatters in the city of South Fulton.

Officials say since the pandemic there's been an exponential increase in the number of people who unlawfully stay in a building they don't own or lease.

Now, the Fulton County Sherriff's Office has partnered with South Fulton Police by deputizing them so they can perform ejections, not evictions.

"People are entering their properties, they're moving in, they have no lease or they have no proper lease. And essentially they're living for free on people's properties," said Fulton County Sheriff's Capt. N. Phillips.

Of course, that means no pay for landlords, but it can include property damage and illegal activity. South Fulton leaders say people who live there have been vocal with their complaints.

"There's been times where they're wanted persons in the house unknown to us," said Capt. Phillips. "We've recovered drugs, stolen weapons. So, you know, typically the way the process would go was they would come on out. We tell them what's going on, they leave. But anything is possible when we're doing these."

Typically, county law enforcement "ejects" squatters. They can't "evict" them because that would require an actual lease agreement. So instead, they give that knocking notice to squatters and clear properties.

"Never a normal day in law enforcement. So, sometimes you go, you're not going to door. These folks know they're squatting, so they go ahead, and escort themselves out. Once we knock on the door, sometimes we do face resistance from the squatter," said Capt. Phillips.

Wednesday, South Fulton Police shadowed Fulton County deputies during this process. Thanks to a new partnership, they're now deputized to eject squatters too.

"It can only get better," said South Fulton Police Major Dennard.

That afternoon, no one was home, so property owners changed the locks and authorities moved the suspected squatters’ items to the curb.

The goal is to return as many South Fulton properties to their rightful owners.

South Fulton City Councilwoman Helen Willis says squatters have been a hot topic at public comment meetings, so it was time to double down on the "ejection" process.