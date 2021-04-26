Tennessee man dead after shooting, car crash outside Georgia bar

Police in Dalton are investigating a shooting outside a local bar that killed one man early Sunday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Oyster Pub bar on the 900 block of Market Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, the incident began with either a dispute or fight inside the bar that turned into an argument outside in the parking lot.

During the argument, officials say someone started firing shots, hitting 28-year-old Rashad Goldston of Cleveland, Tennesee in the back while he was in his vehicle.

Goldston tried to flee but crashed and flipped his car a short distance away.

Medics rushed Goldston to a nearby hospital. He died from his injuries a few hours later.

Police say the suspect had already fled by the time officers got to the scene, but they have been reviewing evidence left in the parking lot and interviewing witnesses. At this time, there is no description of the shooter.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at 706-278-9085, extension 253.

