Officials: Man shot in DeKalb County Waffle House parking lot
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting in a DeKalb County Waffle House parking lot early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened outside a Waffle House on the 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road around 1:30 a.m.
A DeKalb County official tells FOX 5 that after being shot, the victim drove to a Kroger shopping center on South Hairston Road and crashed his car.
Officials have not released information about the victim's current condition.
At this time, police do not have a suspect or motive.
If you have any information about the shooting, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.
