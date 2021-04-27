Officials: Man shot in DeKalb County Waffle House parking lot

article

Police are investigating a shooting in a DeKalb County Waffle House parking lot early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened outside a Waffle House on the 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road around 1:30 a.m.

A DeKalb County official tells FOX 5 that after being shot, the victim drove to a Kroger shopping center on South Hairston Road and crashed his car.

Officials have not released information about the victim's current condition.

At this time, police do not have a suspect or motive.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.