14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire

The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court

The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.

Firefighters said the sprinklers were quickly overwhelmed. The flames at one point were licking the roof, making the structure unstable.

Three officers, who charged into the store to ensure everyone was out safely, had to be rushed to the hospital after being overcome by smoke. No other injuries were reported.

It took the combined efforts of the Peachtree City, Coweta County, Fayetteville, and Fayette County fire departments to eventually get the blaze under control. That happened around 4 a.m. the next morning.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Firefighters responded to a fire at the Walmart in Peachtree City on August 24, 2022. (Doug Evans / FOX 5)

There was significant damage caused to the interior and roof. One estimate puts the damage at more than $30 million and could top $40 million after restoration efforts are complete.

Unfortunately, those efforts won’t be complete in time for the holidays, Walmart says. In fact, the store will likely not reopen until after the first of the year. Customers have been asked to drive to the stores in neighboring Newnan and Fayetteville.

A mobile pharmacy was set up in the parking lot of the Peachtree City Walmart following a fire on August 24, 2022 that gutted the building. (FOX 5)

Walmart did open a mobile pharmacy in the parking lot to help locals get their prescriptions easier, but it is closed nights and weekends.

Employees have been temporarily transferred to other stores and the Peachtree City Walmart will be accepting applications soon in preparation for the store’s grand reopening. That exact date has not yet been set.

Credit: Peachtree City Police Department and Peachtree City Fire Rescue

As for what sentence the teen faces, those court records are confidential, so the sentence will not be disclosed.

Police say there is no evidence to support the rumor the fire was set as part of a TikTok challenge. Investigators believe the setting of the fire was a simple impulse action.