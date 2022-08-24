Firefighters actively battling 3-alarm fire at Walmart in Peachtree City

Firefighters are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at the Walmart in Peachtree City.

Officials say firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at 2717 Georgia Highway 54. Crews arrived to find heavy fire. Firefighters from surrounding areas have been asked to assist with the blaze.

Crews were battling the fire from the outside after reports a portion of the roof may have collapsed inside.

FOX 5 viewers report seeing thick, black smoke coming from the area and which can be seen for miles away. Some in the area report seeing flames through the roof.

The full extent of the fire and its cause was not immediately known.

Image 1 of 20 ▼ Firefighters responded to a fire at the Walmart in Peachtree City on August 24, 2022. (Courtesy: Aungelita Leika Williams)

Some social media posts show a fire burning inside towards the back of the store and employees evacuating customers.

No injuries have been reported, but firefighters are reportedly still actively battling the blaze.

FOX 5 is working to gather more information.

