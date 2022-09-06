Peachtree City Walmart opens "Big Blue" mobile pharmacy after arson

article

As the Peachtree City Walmart continues to recover from an arson, "Big Blue" the mobile pharmacy has rolled in to the rescue.

On Aug. 24, 2022, FOX 5 Atlanta confirmed that a 14-year-old girl was responsible for starting the fire last week while shopping with her mother. Authorities have not released the girl's name.

"The fire caused extensive damage, and we are still assessing losses and developing a timeline for reopening," said Ashley Nolan, a spokesperson for the store. "This will obviously take time, but we are making progress daily."

Credit: Peachtree City Police Department and Peachtree City Fire Rescue

While the main store remains closed, a mobile pharmacy called "Big Blue" is temporarily taking its place.

Nolan tells FOX 5 Atlanta that a new health and wellness team will be serving customers' pharmacy and vision needs from the parking lot.

For regular shoppers, the Walmart Supercenter in Newnan remains fully operational.