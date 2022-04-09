Expand / Collapse search

Teen reported missing following argument at home, police say

Police in Clayton County are searching for 16-year-old Kevin Ramos Ocasio, who hasn't been seen since leaving home after an argument with his mother. 

Police said officers went on Friday to Summerview Court in Morrow after someone reported 16-year-old Kevin Ramos Ocasio missing. 

Police said Kevin has black hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet and 8-inches tall and weights about 140 pounds. 

Police said he was last seen wearing a burgundy hood, black jacket, blue jeans and black backpack. 

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

