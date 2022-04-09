Teen reported missing following argument at home, police say

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a teenager who hasn't been seen since leaving home after an argument with his mother.

Police said officers went on Friday to Summerview Court in Morrow after someone reported 16-year-old Kevin Ramos Ocasio missing.

Police said Kevin has black hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet and 8-inches tall and weights about 140 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a burgundy hood, black jacket, blue jeans and black backpack.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

