Police: Suspected DeKalb County serial rapist may have victimized more women

Police said DNA and other evidence ties 18-year-old Demetrius Roam to five rapes in DeKalb County. The suspect reportedly had some of the victims' items in his possession when he was arrested.

DeKalb County Police Maj. A.T. Mears told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes that Roam found his victims on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms. The victims are in their late teens and early-20s.

"He befriended them, started chatting with them, went through a process. He would get them to come to this area then he would sexually assault them," the major said.

Detectives realized a serial rapist was preying on local women in the area of Shallowford Road and Interstate 85 while investigating a sexual assault at the Brooke Apartments last month.

"As detectives started doing their interviews and canvassing and researching we noticed a pattern developing," said Mears. "A lot of the things that were done were identical and that led us to identify that this was one person, not random crimes, and that led us back to Mr. Roam.”

Demetrious Roam (DeKalb County Police Department)

Advertisement

Police said Roam was armed during the assaults and also robbed his victims. He recently moved to DeKalb County and lived with family members. The suspect is tied to sexual assaults dating back to 2019. Investigators are working with other metro area departments to determine if a rapist committed similar crimes in other jurisdictions.

"We think there may have been other victims who haven't come forward, maybe they were embarrassed, maybe they didn't think anyone would believe them," said Mears.

Detectives want to talk to those individuals and are urging anyone who was attacked by the suspect, or anyone with information, in the case to contact the police.