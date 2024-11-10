Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in Midtown Four Seasons SWAT shooting jailed after hospital stay

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 10, 2024 5:08pm EST
Midtown
FOX 5 Atlanta

Gunshots fired near Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown (Compilation)

This is a compilation of videos shot by FOX 5 Atlanta that show gunshots being fired multiple times near the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown on Oct. 29, 2024. Atlanta police and SWAT have swarmed the area with heavy artillery.

ATLANTA - The suspect arrested after an intense October SWAT standoff at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown has officially been booked after a short stay at a local hospital.

Jay Berger, 70, was charged with six counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of, or attempt to, commit certain felonies, and other crimes.

According to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, the incident began at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 when 911 callers reported an altercation between Berger and a hotel employee.

911 Tapes: Four Seasons resident manager says suspect pointed gun at him

Atlanta police have released recordings of the 911 calls made before the SWAT situation unfolded at the Midtown Four Seasons Hotel. In this call, the resident manager told the operator that Dr. Jay Bergen pointed a gun at him while responding to another resident's complaint. He went on to say that Bergen, the suspect, was known to carry many weapons and Nazi paraphernalia.

The Four Seasons resident manager told police that Berger pointed a gun at him, threatening him not to come toward his room in the condominiums above the hotel where he was living.

FOX 5 Atlanta cameras were rolling as the shots rang out and law enforcement officers worked quickly to secure the perimeter.

Image 1 of 6

Atlanta police block 14th Street near the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown on Oct. 29, 2024. (FOX 5)

During the exchange of gunfire, officials said S.W.A.T. Officer Jonathan Caporaso was injured and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

He has since been released and is recovering.

S.W.A.T. Officer Jonathan Caporaso (Atlanta Police Department)

Chief Schierbaum said he believed Berger was suffering from a mental health crisis.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Nov. 3. It's not clear whether a bond was set.