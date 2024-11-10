Suspect in Midtown Four Seasons SWAT shooting jailed after hospital stay

The suspect arrested after an intense October SWAT standoff at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown has officially been booked after a short stay at a local hospital.

Jay Berger, 70, was charged with six counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of, or attempt to, commit certain felonies, and other crimes.

According to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, the incident began at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29 when 911 callers reported an altercation between Berger and a hotel employee.

The Four Seasons resident manager told police that Berger pointed a gun at him, threatening him not to come toward his room in the condominiums above the hotel where he was living.

FOX 5 Atlanta cameras were rolling as the shots rang out and law enforcement officers worked quickly to secure the perimeter.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police block 14th Street near the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown on Oct. 29, 2024. (FOX 5)

During the exchange of gunfire, officials said S.W.A.T. Officer Jonathan Caporaso was injured and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

He has since been released and is recovering.

S.W.A.T. Officer Jonathan Caporaso (Atlanta Police Department)

Chief Schierbaum said he believed Berger was suffering from a mental health crisis.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Nov. 3. It's not clear whether a bond was set.