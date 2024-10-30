Midtown Four Seasons Hotel 911 tapes released

The Brief Atlanta police released 911 tapes of employees at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown calling about a suspect identified as "Dr. Jay Bergen." In the first call, the resident manager says Bergen pointed a gun at him. In the second call, another employee calls 911 again saying that no one had arrived yet.



The Atlanta Police Department has released two recordings of 911 calls made ahead of the SWAT situation that unfolded at the Midtown Four Seasons Hotel Tuesday afternoon.

In the first call, the Four Seasons resident manager told the 911 operator that a resident living in the condominiums above the hotel pointed a gun at him while he reported to the 33rd floor to address another guest's complaint.

"A neighbor said there was a mess in the hallway. I went out to check the mess and the resident was pointing a gun at me, screaming, ‘Do not come this way. I don’t want to hurt anybody,'" the manager said. "And he's known for mental episodes, and I just need you here pronto."

"His name is Dr. Jay Berger. He is known to have firearms and weapons in his unit, along with lots of Nazi paraphernalia," the manager continued.

The employee went on to say that his team had tried to "facilitate a suicide prevention intervention a couple of times and have not been successful," and asked for an ambulance to be sent.

It's not clear how much time lapsed between the first 911 call and the second, but another employee called emergency services on Tuesday asking to be updated on when someone would respond to the scene.

The 911 operator who took that employee's call said she could not give out that information.

What happened at the Midtown Four Seasons Hotel?

On Oct. 29, 2024, Atlanta police reported a man later identified as Jay Steven Berger had been involved in an altercation with a hotel employee and would not respond to law enforcement.

Witnesses reported hearing a series of gunshots at the hotel. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained photos and video that appeared to show a man on the 33rd floor throwing furniture and a weapon off the balcony before raising his hands to surrender.

Berger was promptly arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Multiple charges are expected to be filed against him, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

During the incident, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said a SWAT officer, later identified as Jonathan Caporaso, was injured and hospitalized.

At least two other officers exchanged gunfire with Bergen, but no one else was reported injured.