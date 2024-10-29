SWAT standoff with armed person barricaded inside Midtown Four Seasons Hotel: Police

article

Atlanta police and SWAT are investigating a barricaded suspect at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown.

Officials say the person is armed, so a safety perimeter has been established.

The following surrounding streets in the area have been shut down:

14th Street NE at W Peachtree Street NE

14th Street NE at Crescent Avenue NE

13th Street NE at W Peachtree Street NE

13th Street NE at Crescent Avenue NE

13th Street NE at Peachtree Walk NE

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Four Seasons Hotel

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just before 2:30 p.m. when a few guests at the hotel could be seen peeking over their balconies, watching patrol cars swarm the street.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Atlanta police asked all members of the media to clear the scene south of 14th Street NE.