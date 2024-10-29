Expand / Collapse search

SWAT standoff with armed person barricaded inside Midtown Four Seasons Hotel: Police

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 29, 2024 2:35pm EDT
Midtown
Atlanta police block 14th Street near the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown on Oct. 29, 2024. article

Atlanta police block 14th Street near the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown on Oct. 29, 2024. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police and SWAT are investigating a barricaded suspect at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown.

Officials say the person is armed, so a safety perimeter has been established. 

The following surrounding streets in the area have been shut down:

  • 14th Street NE at W Peachtree Street NE
  • 14th Street NE at Crescent Avenue NE
  • 13th Street NE at W Peachtree Street NE
  • 13th Street NE at Crescent Avenue NE
  • 13th Street NE at Peachtree Walk NE
Four Seasons Hotel

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just before 2:30 p.m. when a few guests at the hotel could be seen peeking over their balconies, watching patrol cars swarm the street.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Atlanta police asked all members of the media to clear the scene south of 14th Street NE.