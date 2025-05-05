Coweta County Schools becomes latest victim of ransomware attack

The Brief Coweta County Schools is the latest victim of cybercriminals attempting to steal sensitive information through security breaches. Authorities say the school system was alerted to the network activity on Friday night, and it forced them to cancel SAT testing at three high schools over the weekend. Cobb County has also been the victim of a recent cyberattack, with hackers from the Russian-speaking group Qilin realilng 400,000 files hacked from the county government's system on Saturday.



The Coweta County School System said its systems were hacked in a ransomware attack Friday.

A spokesperson with the school system said no student or employee information was part of the breach, and no school financial information was hacked.

What they're saying:

According to Coweta County, the school district experienced a cyberattack Friday that forced officials to cancel SAT testing at three high schools over the weekend.

The full statement from Coweta County Schools The Coweta County School System experienced an apparent cyberattack on its computer network on Friday evening.

The network intrusion is serious and is being investigated by the school system and a number of security partners. The intrusion has also been reported to the Georgia Emergency Management Authority and Homeland Security. Some school system network processes will be hampered in the coming days, and school system employees have been advised not to access desktop devices while the matter is being investigated.

School operations, however, will continue as normal during the coming week. This will include Advanced Placement testing, scheduled to begin Monday, May 5, and the continuation of state Milestones Testing, scheduled for Tuesday. Many basic school operations - including student Chromebook access and use, wifi access, and phones - have not been impeded by this situation.

It also does not appear, at this point, that personal information was compromised during the network breach - including student and employee information - although a thorough investigation is ongoing.

The school system was alerted to unauthorized network activity at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Upon discovering the intrusion, the school system’s IT department and security partners immediately followed established protocols and took systems offline to stop the activity and identify the source.

The school system will continue to work with cybersecurity partners and federal, state, and local authorities to investigate. Access to the school system’s internal network will be restricted during this period to allow for ongoing investigation and monitoring.

The school system will update parents and employees on this matter as more information becomes available.

The attack will not interrupt class for students, but work processes may be slowed for staff and teachers. Testing will go on as scheduled this week.

Why you should care:

Cybersecurity experts say hacks attacking governments, schools, hospitals, and utility companies are on the rise, but there are important steps to take now to keep your money and identity safe.

Rick Hudson of Critical Path Security has dedicated his career to stopping cybercriminals and said it is important to take any ransomware attack seriously. Money and critical personal details could be at risk.

"Anything from somebody trying to obtain a credit card in your name, changing addresses on where social security checks may be mailed to, and other things like that ... up to full-blown identity theft," said Hudson.

Dig deeper:

On Saturday, hackers from the Russian-speaking group Qilin released 400,000 files hacked from the Cobb County government's system, including driver's licenses, social security cards, and autopsy photos.

Husdon said Cobb County is legally obligated to contact anyone impacted, so he says residents should not try to locate any personal information on the dark web. Searching for that data could bring more malware and viruses to your computer.

"Go ahead and lock your credit, go ahead and do all the two-factor authentication on every account you have, sign up for a password manager, whether it's Lastpass or 1Password. They offer free for individuals," said Hudson. He also recommends secure browsers like Brave.

Coweta County School System officials said it, like the attack in Cobb County, would not be paying the ransom to the hackers.