Suspect in Atlanta gas station snatch theft wanted by police

Atlanta police are looking for a thief who they say stole some money out of a man's hand at a gas station last month.

The incident happened the morning of March 15 at the Citgo station located on Delowe Drive SW.

According to police, the suspect forcefully snatched $100 out of the victim's hand after the victim refused to buy the suspect some alcohol. The suspect, who police have not been able to identify, then took off on foot.

The wanted thief is described as a black male with dreadlocks who has tattoos on both of his arms and his chest, and possibly walks with a limp.

Man wanted in gas station theft from March 15, 2024 (Photo: Atlanta Police Department).

Video from inside the store shows the suspect, and a second video from the outside shows him taking off.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.