Burglary suspect hid inside Duluth car dealership before it closed, police say

Gwinnett County police are on the lookout for a man accused of hiding inside a local car dealership as it closed to commit a burglary.

Investigators at 8:33 p.m. on April 12, surveillance video from Hennessy Lexus on the 3300 block of Satellite Boulevard showed a man walking around the inside of the business. Officials say he had hidden himself in the dealership until it was closed.

Officials say the footage showed the man walking inside the dealership for several hours before stealing keys and an iPad.

Police described the suspected burglar as a Black man between the ages of 20 to 30 years old with patchy facial hair in a goatee. He was wearing a black and white shirt, black pants, black shoes, and either a blue shirt or jacket that he used to cover his head.

If you have any information to share in this case, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.