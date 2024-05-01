Gwinnett County police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

article

Gwinnett County detectives are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Officials say 15-year-old Dilon Jesue Cardona DeLeon has been reported missing by his family. According to officials, his family says they have found DeLeon multiple times, but he ran from them when they approached.

The missing teen is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with a weight of around 150 pounds.

He was last known to be wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The family told police that DeLeon was last seen in Norcross with several acquaintances who "are known to carry firearms."

If you have any information on where DeLeon could be, call 911.