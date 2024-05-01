Other ways to watch Braves games if you have Comcast Xfinity

article

Comcast Xfinity is no longer offering Bally Sports Regional Networks to its customers after they could not come to an agreement on a carriage deal.

That means fans of the Atlanta Braves will no longer be able to watch the majority of their games for the 2024 season.

How to stream Atlanta Braves games

DirecTV

Fubo TV

Note: Bally Sports is not available on YouTube TV

Other cable providers in Atlanta area

Spectrum (available in 16 Georgia cities, but not Atlanta)

Cox

If the game is not on Bally Sports

There are a few games that are not on Bally Sports. In those cases, the games can be found on FOX, FS1, ESPN, MBL Network, TBS and Apple TV+.

Click here for the schedule.

Antenna

If a game is aired on FOX, you can also watch the game if you have a good antenna. You can find antennas at stores like Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart, Target and online.

MLB.TV

You can watch several Braves games during the regular season for free on MLB.TV. Create an account on MLB.com and check in the morning which MLB game is streaming that day. MLB.TV also offers several packages with free trials before you commit. The packages allow you to stream out-of-market games.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to MLB.TV to ask if they will be lifting the blackout restrictions on local games.

Listen to games on radio

680 The Fan listen live link

680 The Fan app in the Apple Store

680 The Fan app in the Google store