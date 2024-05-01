Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to force vote over Speaker Johnson next week

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her intention to introduce a resolution to impeach Speaker of the House Mike Johnson sometime next week on Wednesday. This announcement follows President Biden's signing of a foreign aid bill last week, which received bipartisan support in Congress.

Greene accuses Speaker Johnson of being part of a "uni-party," alleging that he has become too accommodating to Democrats, thus compromising Republican values. In response, Speaker Johnson has defended his actions, emphasizing the importance of a functioning Congress for the country.

Greene also said that she is "absolutely not" defying former President Donald Trump even though Trump has defended Johnson. She also said she has not made a decision yet if she will force another vote if the vote fails next week.

House leaders have indicated that they will shield Speaker Johnson from any resolutions seeking his removal, underscoring the support he retains within the House leadership.