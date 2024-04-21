Marjorie Taylor Greene still wants Speaker Mike Johnson out

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is intensifying her efforts to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson from his position following the passage of a foreign aid bill by the House. The bill allocates billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine and Israel, a move that has sparked concern among some Congressional Republicans.

Greene's persistence in seeking Johnson's resignation has raised speculation about a potential wave of Republican resignations, which could shift the balance of power in Congress, giving Democrats the majority. If this were to occur, New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries is anticipated to become the new House Speaker.

In an interview on Fox News earlier today, Taylor Greene criticized Johnson, alleging that he is facing discontent from members of his own party.

"Mike Johnson’s speakership is over. He needs to do the right thing and resign. If he doesn’t do so, he will be vacated," Taylor Greene stated.

However, not all Republicans share Taylor Greene's stance. Representative Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized the frequent threat of motion to vacate, calling it an abuse of power.

Meanwhile, Representative Ro Khanna commended Johnson's actions, stating, "He did the right thing here, and he deserves to keep his job."

The Senate is expected to pass the foreign aid bill as early as Tuesday, after which it will be sent to President Biden for his signature.