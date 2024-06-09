Suspect in DeKalb apparent murder-suicide identified as police sergeant

The suspect in an apparent murder-suicide along Candler Road and Rainbow Drive Friday night has been identified as a member of the Fort Valley Police Department.

Officials have also identified the victim.

Two bodies found half-mile apart on Candler Road, Rainbow Drive

DeKalb County police found two people dead just a half-mile apart from each other along Candler Road and Rainbow Drive Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 7:20 p.m. at The Exchange at Decatur located at 3009 Rainbow Drive, according to police. One man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The other man reportedly fled the scene in a black sedan. He was found dead in a wreck along Candler Road near Embers Drive. He had also been shot multiple times.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ DeKalb County police block off a section of Candler Road south of I-20 for a shooting investigation on June 7, 2024. (FOX 5)

Suspect in DeKalb County murder-suicide identified

Police later identified the victim found at The Exchange at Decatur as 37-year-old Christian Chestnut.

The suspect who fled before being found dead was identified as 38-year-old Michael Durieux, a reserve sergeant with the Fort Valley Police Department.

Officials said he was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of the incident.

Police have not identified a motive yet.