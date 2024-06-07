Heavy police response at two scenes along Candler Road, Rainbow Drive

article

A massive police response blocked off Candler Road, just south of Interstate 20 to Rainbow Drive.

FOX 5 crews spotted two separate scenes, one at The Exchange at Decatur apartments, located off of Rainbow Drive, and the other along Candler Road itself.

DeKalb County police officers blocked off the entire roadway due to the investigation for a short time, but have not officially said what happened.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ DeKalb County police block off a section of Candler Road south of I-20 for a shooting investigation on June 7, 2024. (FOX 5)

At The Exchange at Decatur apartments, detectives and forensic technicians were seen processing the scene in the parking lot. Several numbered markers were seen on the ground.

Along Candler Road, a car and a minivan appear to have been damaged in a crash.

It was not immediately clear if the two scenes were connected.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.