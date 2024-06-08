Expand / Collapse search

2 men dead half-mile apart along Candler Road appear to be murder-suicide

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 8, 2024 12:54pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

2 men found dead a half-mile apart

DeKalb County police say two men are dead at two separate crime scenes. Investigators say gunshots in a parking lot off Rainbow Drive led to a crash just a half mile away on Candler Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are learning more about the two people found dead just a half-mile apart from each other along Candler Road and Rainbow Drive Friday night.

On Friday night, police said the shooting happened just before 7:20 p.m. at The Exchange at Decatur located at 3009 Rainbow Drive. One man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The other man reportedly fled the scene in a black sedan. He was found dead in a wreck along Candler Road near Embers Drive. He had also been shot multiple times.

Image 1 of 18

DeKalb County police block off a section of Candler Road south of I-20 for a shooting investigation on June 7, 2024.  (FOX 5)

Police believe the first man they found was targeted by the other after a verbal altercation between the two.

Officials say the second man took his own life after crashing into a minivan on Candler Road.

Police are still working on informing both of their families, so the deceased remain unidentified.

Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.