2 men dead half-mile apart along Candler Road appear to be murder-suicide

DeKalb County police are learning more about the two people found dead just a half-mile apart from each other along Candler Road and Rainbow Drive Friday night.

On Friday night, police said the shooting happened just before 7:20 p.m. at The Exchange at Decatur located at 3009 Rainbow Drive. One man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The other man reportedly fled the scene in a black sedan. He was found dead in a wreck along Candler Road near Embers Drive. He had also been shot multiple times.

Image 1 of 18 ▼ DeKalb County police block off a section of Candler Road south of I-20 for a shooting investigation on June 7, 2024. (FOX 5)

Police believe the first man they found was targeted by the other after a verbal altercation between the two.

Officials say the second man took his own life after crashing into a minivan on Candler Road.

Police are still working on informing both of their families, so the deceased remain unidentified.

Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.