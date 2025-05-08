Athens tax preparer sentenced to 8 years for $3.5M fraud scheme

The Brief Jessica Crawford was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for filing over $3.5 million in fraudulent tax returns linked to a pandemic-era unemployment scheme. Crawford operated through her business, filing false Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims and receiving a portion of the benefits, with over $3 million in fraudulent claims identified by the IRS. Federal law enforcement emphasized the impact of Crawford's actions on taxpayers and highlighted the ongoing commitment to prosecuting such fraud cases.



A tax preparer from Athens has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for filing more than $3.5 million in fraudulent tax returns, many connected to a pandemic-era unemployment scheme in which she received a share of the illegal proceeds.

What we know:

Jessica Crawford, 34, was sentenced on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III to 96 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. She pleaded guilty in November 2024 to one count of wire fraud and one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns. Federal prisoners are not eligible for parole.

The backstory:

According to court records, the FBI began investigating a multi-state fraud involving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims when they discovered Crawford’s connection through text messages exchanged with others involved in the scheme. Operating through her business, Crawford Tax Services in Athens, she filed PUA applications on behalf of clients who submitted false information or fabricated businesses. In return, she received a portion of the benefits.

The case also involved an undercover IRS-Criminal Investigation agent who met with Crawford in April 2022. During the meeting, Crawford fabricated a landscaping business based on a casual mention by the agent that he mowed his aunt’s lawn. Without any documentation, she filed a Schedule C loss of \$19,373 and submitted a tax return electronically that falsely claimed a refund of $12,359. The return included improper claims for the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and a Qualified Business Income deduction.

A statistical review by the IRS of 1,261 returns filed by Crawford for tax years 2020 and 2021 found more than $3 million in fraudulent claims, including false credits for sick leave, family leave, and dependent care.

What they're saying:

"Federal law enforcement uncovered a large-scale tax return scheme during the pandemic that was costing taxpayers while benefiting fraudsters," said Acting U.S. Attorney C. Shanelle Booker. "Alongside our law enforcement partners, federal prosecutors will continue to uphold the law and pursue justice in these cases."

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said Crawford "lied and took advantage of funds designed to help those who were truly in need during the pandemic."

"Jessica Crawford used her position as a tax preparer to defraud the U.S. government through a CARES Act program intended for those unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lisa Fontanette, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation’s Atlanta Field Office. "The sentencing Crawford received should serve notice to unscrupulous tax preparers."