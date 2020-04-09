Suspect connected with Butts County murder, arrested

The suspect in the murder of a man in Butts County was arrested, the Butts County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday.

The Butts County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol and U.S. Marshall's arrested Cody Brice Matthews in connection with the killing of Ryan Ray.

Matthews was found hiding at a home in Williamson, Georgia.

Cody Brice Matthews (Butts County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies were also searching for a 21-year-old believed to be held against her will by Matthews.

The Butts County Sheriff's Office posted photos of Autumn Keara Finlay on Facebook. Finlay is believed to be Matthews girlfriend.

Matthews is being held at the Butts County jail.