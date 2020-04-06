Georgia woman in 'grave danger' with man wanted for murder, sheriff says

The Butts County Sheriff's Office is desperately searching for a 21-year-old woman believed to be held against her will by a man wanted for murder.

Cody Bryce Matthews and Autumn Keara Finlay (Butts County Sheriff Office)

The sheriff posted photos of 21-year-old Autumn Keara Finlay on Facebook, saying that she is believed to be with 20-year-old Cody Bryce Matthews.

Matthews, who officials are considering armed and dangerous, is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.

Officials believe Finlay is in extreme danger and possibly being held against her will.

If you have seen either Matthews or Finlay, pleas call 911 immediately.

The sheriff is offering a reward for any information that helps deputies find their location.