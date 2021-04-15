Suspect charged with murder of men found inside burning pickup truck

article

Law enforcement officers have arrested a suspect in their investigation into two dead bodies found inside a burning truck just off of a rural Spalding County road.

On Tuesday just after noon, emergency crews were called to a turnoff into a wooded area just a few dozen yards off of Jackson Road in between Wallace and Bailey Jester Roads for a report of a brush fire, according to the Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix. Neighbors had spotted smoke in the area and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find an extended cab pickup truck on fire.

When firefighters put the blaze out, they found two bodies inside the bed of the truck.

SEE MORE: 2 bodies found in burning pickup truck just off of a rural Spalding County road

"Due to the extreme heat generated by the fire, we had to wait more than two hours before we could begin processing the scene," Spaling County Sheriff's Office Darrell Dix said.

According to Dix, the fire was so hot that it destroyed the vehicle's VIN plates and the truck was tagless.

Advertisement

Two bodies were found in a burned pickup truck along a rural Spalding County road on April 13, 2021. (FOX 5)

While investigating, Henry County investigators notified the deputies that two people had been reported missing a few days earlier by the families.

Officials say 29-year-old Joshua Wyatt and 36-year-old Carlos Benford said they were going to meet a man to discuss a joint business venture and hadn't been seen since.

Through local tips and leads, officials say they were eventually led Wednesday to a home on the 300 block of Dutchman Road in Griffin.

According to investigators, the furniture of the home had been burned in a large pile in the back yard, and the home's interior had been sprayed with bleach.

"Their attempts to cover up their crime failed. Our Crime Scene Investigators located the actual spot in the house where the murders took place, and they were able to recover evidence," Dix said. "Also located in the search were items that directly linked the victims to the house."

Thursday, Spalding County deputies obtained arrest warrants for Erik Eduardo Cabrealopez, charging him with crimes including felony murder.

Lopez was arrested Thursday at around 12:30 p.m. after a chase in Fulton County.

"We are all praying for the families of these two young men whose lives were taken in such as violent and senseless way. We are going to do all we can to make sure that their killer and anyone else that we learn was involved as the investigation continues never sees the light of day as a free man again until the day they die," Dix said.

Cabrealopez is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of concealing a death, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.