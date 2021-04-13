2 bodies found in burning pickup truck just off of a rural Spalding County road

article

Two bodies were found inside a burning vehicle just off of a rural Spalding County road on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a turnoff into a wooded area just a few dozen yards off of Jackson Road in between Wallace and Bailey Jester Roads just after 1 p.m., according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

After firefighters put out the blaze, two bodies were found inside the extended cab pickup truck. Investigators did not release what part of the vehicle in which they were found.

Two bodies were found in a burned pickup truck along a rural Spalding County road on April 13, 2021. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 4 p.m. as crime scene technicians and investigators worked the scene.

Investigators spent the afternoon combing over the vehicle and surrounding area for clues on what sparked the fire.

Advertisement

The identities of the two found dead inside the vehicle have not been released. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The incident remains under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.