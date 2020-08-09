Supsects steal thousands of dollars of equipment in Cherokee County

Cherokee County Sheriff Investigators are looking for three suspects who they say broke into an equipment store and stole more than $9,000 worth of tools.

It happened in the early morning hours of August 3rd at the Towne Lake Outdoor Equipment Store on Bells Ferry Road and it was all caught on surveillance camera.

In the video, it appears the locked gates to the parking lot did not stop the suspects from driving onto the property. They managed to get through the gates and pull right up to the front door.

FOX 5 spoke to nearby business owners who were surprised to find out their area was targeted.

“It’s been such a safe neighborhood. We never really expect something like this to happen,” said business owner Adam Stoudt.

Surveillance video shows the suspects going after specific items. According to investigators, they stole nearly $9,000 worth of landscaping equipment.

“It was obviously a smash and grab,” said business owner Jay Nalette. “They knew what they were looking for.”

The white van was seen in the video and the three suspects managed to get away. Investigators are now asking for the public’s help.

“As new business owners, this is very concerning because we don’t want our business infiltrated,” said Stoudt.

Investigators are still looking for the three suspects and the white van which is described as a 2001 or newer Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country. If you have any information, contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

