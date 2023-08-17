Summer theater festival in Atlanta presents trio of new works

Four days. Three plays. And several exciting chances to support emerging voices in the American theater.

Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit will host this year’s SheATL Summer Theater Festival Thursday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 20, featuring a trio of new works: A Shy Redemption by K. Parker; CHICANA LEGEND by Alexis Elisa Macedo; and Rathskeller: A Musical Elixir with book, music, and lyrics by Brianna Kothari Barnes and conceived by Dame Productions.

SheATL Summer Theater Festival is produced by SheNYC Arts, a nonprofit organization with a mission of supporting theater artists of a marginalized gender group, including CIS women, trans, and non-binary people. SheNYC Arts also produces summer festivals in New York and Los Angeles, and provides ongoing career and artistic support through various programs (including CreateHER, a free course for New York-based high school students).

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with SheATL Summer Theater Festival executive producer Caitlin Hargraves along with core festival team members, learning more about the mission of the festival and the excitement surrounding the new productions. Hargraves says each of the three new works was chosen after a submission process, and that the playwrights are paired with mentors provided by Atlanta-based Working Title Playwrights.

A Shy Redemption will take the stage at the Balzer Theater at Herren’s (home of Theatrical Outfit) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; CHICANA LEGEND will play the theatre on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Rathskeller: A Musical Elixir takes the stage at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for each show are $25, and a SheATL Season Subscription (which includes admission to all three shows) is $60. For more information on the shows and ticket, click here.