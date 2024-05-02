38-year-old Crisp Academy former employee arrested for child molestation

A 38-year-old woman from Cordele in Crisp County has been arrested for Aggravated Child Molestation, according to Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they were contacted on May 1 about evidence of improper sexual contact between a teacher and a juvenile.

The investigation led to warrants being issued for Aggravated Child Molestation, Improper Sexual Contact by Employee, two counts of Obscene Telephone Contact with a Child, and Carrying Weapons Within School Safety Zone.

At 3:15 p.m. May 1, Allison Griswold from Cordele was placed under arrest. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff's office, Griswold was an employee at Crisp Academy and was fired moments before her arrest. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the school for more information.