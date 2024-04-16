Student with loaded gun arrested at Forsyth County middle school

A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning for having a loaded gun at Little Mill Middle School in Cumming, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO says a fellow student alerted the school's administration and the 14-year-old was removed from class ad searched by the school resource officer.

A loaded 9mm pistol was located in the student's waistband and the student was arrested and transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

No one at the school was injured and the school is secure.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation with the assistance from the Forsyth County School System.

No other students are believed to be involved.