Kennesaw teen arrested for bringing loaded rifle to high school festival

A teenager from Cobb County has been charged with bringing a weapon to a school function.

Theodore Davidson, 18, of Kennesaw, is charged with three counts related to an incident that occurred during a festival at Kennesaw Mountain High School on Saturday.

According to his arrest warrant, Davidson had a rifle with a loaded magazine and one round in the chamber.

Witnesses told police they believed he was carrying a submachine gun. Police would later identify the weapon as a Mossberg International 715T .22 caliber rifle with a sawed-off barrel and removed buttstock.

Davidson told police the weapon belonged to his father and that he was retrieving it to leave the property.

He was booked into the Cobb County Jail.