Lawrenceville high school student caught with gun on campus

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Lawrenceville
FOX 5 Atlanta

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A student at Discovery High School was caught on school grounds with a gun, according to a letter the principal sent home.

The student was reportedly arrested after the discovery was made.

"Although the student did not show, point, or threaten anyone with the weapon, I want to reassure you that we are taking this situation seriously," Principal Marci Sledge wrote. "To be clear, bringing a gun or other weapons to school will not be tolerated at Discovery High. It is not only a violation of our Student Disciplinary Code; it is against the law."

Principal Sledge said the student is facing criminal charges and "maximum school disciplinary consequences."

"I understand hearing about this is unsettling," Sledge said. "Guns and weapons have no place in our school."

No one was injured during the incident.