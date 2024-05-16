Sandy Springs man confesses to brutal murder of girlfriend at police station

article

A man was charged with murder after investigators said he walked into the Sandy Springs police station and confessed to beating his girlfriend.

Mamadi Tambajang was charged with malice murder and aggravated assault. According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, Tambajang told officers he left his girlfriend in her apartment, where she was not moving or responding.

Officers arrived at the apartment to find her dead.

Investigators executed a search warrant for the apartment of the woman as well as that of Tambajang’s mother.

Tambajang was booked into the Fulton County Jail.